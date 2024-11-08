Trump’s 2024 Popular Vote Exceeds His 2020 Level, Over 11 Million Voters Still Missing

As of this writing on Friday, Donald Trump’s popular vote total stood at 74,269,316. By the time you see this article and click on that link, however, that total is certain to be higher. Trump’s final popular vote total has now exceeded his official 2020 total of 74,225,926. Kamala Harris, meanwhile, has 69,800,347 popular votes, a steep decline from Old Joe Biden’s 2020 total of 81,286,454.

As Victoria Taft noted here, that raises a lot of uncomfortable questions about what exactly happened in 2020. Yet apparently oblivious to self-incrimination, even some leftists are asking what is going on — and, of course, blaming Trump.

That Trump would have gotten roughly the same number of votes in 2024 as he did in 2020 is perfectly reasonable. He is, thanks to the left’s relentless campaign of defamation, a highly controversial figure, and while the 2024 campaign certainly changed some people’s minds about him, it is no surprise that his base of support remained roughly the same size that it was the last time around.

But what about that massive drop-off between Old Joe, the most popular president in American history according to his vote total, and Kamala? Not only did eleven million voters not show up for Harris as they did for Biden, but they didn’t go anywhere. Not only did Kamala not get those votes, but there is no comparable increase in anyone else’s vote total.

Pam Keith, a far-left Democrat who ran a failed campaign for congress from Florida in 2020, is one leftist who thinks all this is highly suspicious. On X, she reposted a conspiracy-minded leftist’s case for assuming that the eleven million missing votes are not, as is painfully obvious, proof that the 2020 election was indeed stolen, but of 2024 Trump ballot box chicanery: “What mystifies, enrages and terrifies me: His mention of not needing votes. His little secret w\ Mike Johnson. His low attended gibberish rallies. Her Monstrous crowds. Lines for hours to vote. Record turnout. And now we are just going to ‘pffft’ not count 20m votes. WTF!”

In stating that Trump mentioned “not needing votes,” the X user was referring to a conspiracy theory that Rachel Maddow pushed hard on MSNBC. Maddow claimed that Trump’s boasts about not needing votes, which were an obvious claim to having substantial enough support to win the election, were evidence that he planned to take power by other means — maybe, say, another “insurrection.” Now her hysteria over Trump’s boasts has become part of the case for claiming that Bad Orange Man made all those Democrat votes disappear.

Pam Keith herself added: “The problem with our campaign post-mortem is that the result makes no sense and is likely fraudulent. But no one will do anything to ascertain what happened. So we are going to engage in recriminations and blame, when we did everything right and somehow 20 million votes evaporated. What we lost when Trump won the first time is normalcy. This time it will be so much worse. And the thing is, there is nothing for us to fix in what we did. We lead with inclusive and intelligent policy, and exceptional candidates. We had four years of stability and growth and decency, and now we will have none of that. What is the point about arguing what we will do in the next election? There isn’t going to be one. There isn’t going to be one.”

Keith’s fantasies about Biden’s success and paranoia about Trump’s alleged thirst to be a dictator aside, she has an excellent point. Someone should indeed do something to ascertain what happened to all those 2020 voters. Once Trump takes office again, he should invite Pam Keith to the White House and throw his support behind the idea of a full investigation of how it was that Old Joe Biden so far outpolled not only Kamala Harris but the sainted Barack Obama himself. The missing eleven million voters are likely to be dead by now — after all, they were when they voted — but a full investigation could proceed anyway.

For four years, it has been impossible even to ask questions about the 2020 election. Those who dared even to suggest that it may not actually have been the most secure election in history have been defamed as conspiracy theorists and deplatformed and silenced accordingly. Surely Pam Keith and other leftists who share her mindset must now be happy to join patriots in thinking that a monstrous injustice has been done, and that it must now be rectified with a searching and fearless investigation. No?

