Did God Rapture Some 15 Million Democrat Voters? If Not, Where'd They Go?

Before the election I wondered if this would happen. After universal mail-out ballots had been curbed in some places for the 2024 election, and despite same-day registration and voting and even outlawing voter ID in California, would America have the same numbers of voters as 2020? Would they show back up?

Advertisement

At this point, it looks as if there could be a significant reduction in Democrat voters from 2020 to 2024. Votes are still being tabulated, however. Some of these votes may reappear.

Questions abound. Take a look at one of the graphs put out on X by ZeroHedge:





It's a serious concern. Explanations poured in all day Wednesday after the election.

Did those voters go over to Trump? Was there a lack of voter excitement for Kamala?

There are a lot of questions for the bean-counting data diggers to churn through. That will take awhile, however. So, for the moment, we're stuck with speculation.

This is a particular favorite from Carpe Donktum, from whom I stole the idea for that headline.

That's one explanation, @CarpeDonktum

Why am I still here, though? pic.twitter.com/OqDWdferWd — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) November 6, 2024

Don't leave yet because these numbers are dynamic and this X user put forward what he considered to be a reasonable answer for the disparity.

When he got pushback, he related that there were more citizens naturalized and it was a high turnout election. He wasn't sure, though.

Advertisement

Another thing to ponder: Did enormous early Republican turnout make the election "too big to rig"?

There were less serious suggestions about the disparity of the votes from 2020 to 2024.

Sorry about the potty talk.

We know what you may be thinking: that something that shall not be named happened in 2020.





This guy thinks COVID is responsible for the disparity.









It depends what he means by that because COVID was used as an excuse by Democrats to use emergency powers to change election laws, illegally in some cases.

These new laws resulted in sending out millions of mail ballots to everyone on the voter rolls to their last known address.

In Arizona and Nevada and likely other states that pulled those shenanigans, the Public Interest Legal Foundation, which exclusively fights for voter integrity, found many places such as casinos, bars, and the like used as "home" address for what are probably not legal voters.

Advertisement

I think the abandoned mines was my "favorite" registered address where ballots were sent by #Nevada.@PILFoundation @adultinthe room podcast.

find the full episode at Rumble, YouTube, Spotify, #ElectionDay https://t.co/lX3vEfvC59 pic.twitter.com/BJkGaVq7QG — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) November 7, 2024

The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) hasn't commented on ZeroHedge's graph and makes no representations about it. They didn't ask me to say that, I just want to put that out there and plan to have PILF back on the Adult in the Room Podcast.

Watch my recent interview with J.Christian Adams of PILF about some of shenanigans that voters should be aware of. We also show PILF's hilarious videos where they go to "voter" addresses.





<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

We're having a 48-hour 74% off sale in honor of Trump 47. Please be a good American and support PJ Media with your VIP Membership. The job of overthrowing the Censorship Industrial Complex isn't done yet. Use the promo code POTUS47