The 'Normie' Realignment

In the end, it wasn't that close.

In the end, the old Democratic Party coalition shattered on the shoals of its own grand conceits. Its efforts to remake America, and more incredibly, its efforts to refashion American culture, finally ran into an electoral brick wall.

It took a solid majority of all Americans of every race, every ethnic group, every religion, and every region of the country to finally do as Bill Buckley bade us do: "Stand athwart history, yelling 'Stop,' at a time when no one is inclined to do so, or to have much patience with those who so urge it.”

It's a "Normie" realignment, and I can't stop giggling.

Some of the numbers coming out of the 2024 election are astonishing. It's the depth of the realignment that has Democrats on the cable nets talking bravely but with terror in their eyes. Kamala Harris still won a solid majority of Hispanic voters, 53-45. However, Barack Obama got 71% of Hispanics in 2012. Trump began peeling away Hispanics, especially men, in 2016 and 2020 until it became clear that the "Hispanic vote" was up for grabs going forward.

Of course, the "Hispanic vote" is something of a misnomer. There are Cuban Hispanics who vote solidly Republican while Central American Hispanics are solid Democrats. National campaigns will have a harder time cleaving the Hispanic vote to wring every last vote possible out of that ethnic group.

Harris also won an overwhelming majority of black votes, but the fact that Trump won 20% of black males meant that Harris got less of the black vote than any Democrat since 1960.

According to the NBC exit poll, Trump actually won Hispanic men 54%-44%. That triggered talking heads on cable TV who tried to blame Harris for failing to pander enough to the Hispanic (Latinx?) community. Instead, they couldn't face the fact that Hispanic and black men voted just like white people. Their top concerns were the economy ("prices") and the border ("illegal immigration"), and Donald Trump was saying things they wanted to hear. And all races, ethnicities, and creeds agreed with him.

There's a lesson that Democrats won't learn anytime soon; slicing the electorate into ever smaller pieces based on race and ethnicity, promising handouts or favors to all of them has reached the point of diminishing returns. The problem with that approach is that you're going to miss one minority or another and get them mad at the candidate. And then where are you, Joe Biden, with Muslims in Michigan screaming that you're "Genocide Joe" and Harris paying the price?

The realignment that has turned the Republican Party from the party of landed gentry and elite businessmen into a party of the working class of all races is well underway.

USA Today:

Trump won blue-collar voters who lack college degrees 55%-42%, while Harris won more affluent voters with college degrees 57%-40%. In 2020, Trump won voters who lack college degrees by a narrow 50%-48% over Biden. But perhaps the largest, and most consequential, shift from 2020 was support among Latino voters. Trump’s gains with Latino voters came despite his hardline rhetoric against immigrants. The Harris campaign tried to capitalize on comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke at a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in which he called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage."

Earth to Democrats: Latinos, especially young males, agree that the border should be much better defended. They actually like Donald Trump's tough talk against illegal immigrants. Pretending that all Hispanics are offended by some comedian's dumb joke was perhaps the biggest delusion in Harris's delusional campaign.

“Hispanic and Latino men are very physically hard working," said Arturo Munoz, a truck driver from Phoenix, He added that “Hispanic guys are busting their butt manually every day.” “The difference in pay, the difference in hours, the difference in cuts, the difference in providing for their families. I've seen it.”

Trump listened and heard. Will Democrats continue their pandering or come up with solutions for the difficulties faced by Hispanic families?