The Morning Briefing: Trump Knocks It Out of the Park With Chief of Staff Pick

A lot of us who were big fans of Donald Trump's first term as president would have preferred that there had been less chaos in the administration. It wasn't all Trump's fault. He was constantly being assailed by panicky Deep State types and harassed by the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media.

On the other hand, there were plenty of questionable staffing choices, a great many of whom couldn't wait to turn on him and attempt to cash in by writing tell-all books. The Low-T Never Trump Eunuch Chorus™ loved pointing to turncoats like John Bolton and John Kelly when offering examples of "principled" former members of his administration who weren't voting for him.

A lot of us talked about how focused and smoothly run his 2024 campaign was. That was a huge sign that Trump was doing things differently. In his first major staff announcement since winning his second term, Trump has chosen the co-chair of the campaign to be his next chief of staff.

Sarah Anderson wrote about it for us:

When they're not calling him "Hitler," Democrats have tried every trick in the book to convince us that former and soon-to-be President Donald Trump is a sexist misogynist who hates women. Democrat surrogate Mark Cuban even went as far as to say that Trump is "intimated" by "strong" and "intelligent" women and doesn't like to keep them around him. Well, Trump just proved them all wrong by making his first cabinet appointment for his next term, and it's an exciting one. Susie Wiles will be the president's White House chief of staff. Not only that, but she's also the first woman to ever hold the job.

Wiles had been rumored to be the front-runner for the chief of staff position during the campaign. Trump obviously trusts her counsel and listens to her. There was a telling moment during his victory speech in Florida when he called Wiles and co-chair Chris LaCivita up to the podium. Wiles obviously wanted nothing to do with the spotlight. Those are the kinds of people Trump needs as confidantes to help his ambitious second term agenda.

Sarah goes on to detail Wiles's bona fides, which read like a conservative's dream résumé. She started her career in politics by working for Jack Kemp, then went on to work for Ronald Reagan.

Wiles has worked a lot of campaign magic in Florida, helping both Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis to victory in each's first gubernatorial run.

The coolest part of her biography for us sports fans is that Wiles is the daughter of the late, great broadcasting legend Pat Summerall.

This is a brilliant move not only because Wiles seems to be a strong, steadying force in the Trump 47 inner circle, but also because it kneecaps one of the Democrats' pet false narratives.

It wasn't just Mark Cuban who was needling Trump about being intimidated by strong women, it was the first thing that the Dem propagandists in the MSM zeroed in on when attempting create a new Kamala Harris out of whole cloth after she became the anointee. It was a narrative that was easily disproved by looking at the people in the campaign who were helping to propel him to victory, but facts are anathema to Democrats.

Appointing the first female White House chief of staff hot on the heels of the Dems' biggest identity politics failure ever is a real chef's kiss. It's a testament to letting diversity happen organically, rather than by checking boxes and allowing mediocrities like Kamala Harris to fail upward.

The leftist pundits and social media diaper-fillers have been screaming "Misogyny!" since Tuesday night. This is really going to further short-circuit the poor dears.

Everything already feels like Trump 2.0 is going to be vastly different than the first go-round. Imagine how many policy victories he can have with less staff turnover, a Republican Senate and, hopefully, a Republican House.

Good, good times.

