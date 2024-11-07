Now That the Election is Over, the Biden/Harris Plea Deal for 9/11 Jihadis Is Back

Is the Biden-Harris regime stocked with people who hate America? Here's more evidence.

It got little notice while all the focus was on the race for the presidency, and besides, it happened and then didn’t happen so quickly. Back in late July, the mastermind of the 9/11 jihad attacks that murdered nearly three thousand people and sent America into the spiral of decline and confusion that has brought us to the present situation, along with two of his henchmen, was given a sweetheart plea deal that would spare them the death penalty.

Then just two days later, Biden/Harris Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin canceled the whole thing. I wrote at the time, “This is less likely to be an outbreak of common sense, much less patriotism, in the Biden regime than it is an attempt to take a damaging campaign issue off the table.” And sure enough, now that the election is over, the plea deal is back on again. The Biden-Harris regime seems determined to pander to America’s enemies until it finally ends its reign of terror (if all goes according to plan) on Jan. 20, 2025.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that Air Force Col. and Judge Matthew McCall has ruled that the plea deals must remain in effect. But there is some extremely odd confusion over who exactly is in charge here. AP states that “McCall’s 29-page ruling concludes that Austin lacked the legal authority to toss out the plea deals, and acted too late, after Guantanamo’s top official already had approved the deals.”

On the other hand, however, the New York Post, in explaining Austin’s cancellation of the plea deal, said that the Defense Secretary “subsequently announced that he had relieved the official responsible for signing off on the widely criticized plea agreements from authority and would instead assert his own authority in the matter.”

So Austin canceled the plea deal, which the Office of Military Commissions had concluded, and explained that he was asserting his own authority on the matter, which means that he assumed that as Defense Secretary, he had authority over the Office of Military Commissions. But now McCall, a military judge, is saying that Austin “lacked the legal authority to toss out the plea deals.”

This is more likely to be a case of evasion and excuse-making rather than an actual turf war. The Secretary of Defense is virtually certain to know the ins and outs of the chain of command, as is any responsible judge, and it’s extremely unlikely that there remains some gray area in this regard in our bureaucratic age.

What’s happening here is not that McCall and Austin aren’t sure of who’s in charge; they just don’t want to come out and state honestly what is really going on, which is this: the Biden-Harris regime wants the plea deal. But it knows that it would have cost Harris politically during the campaign, so Austin canceled it. Now the campaign is over, and the regime, on its way out, is comparatively indifferent to how anti-American it looks, and so the deal is back on.

Confirming this is the fact that the deal to remove the death penalty from the 9/11 plotters has been in the works for a long time. The New York Times reported back in March 2022 that “prosecutors have opened talks with lawyers for Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, and his four co-defendants to negotiate a potential plea agreement that would drop the possibility of execution, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.”

When the plea deal was first announced, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, wrote to Austin, saying that the deal was “unconscionable” and declaring “I, along with much of our nation and Congress, are deeply shocked and angered by news that the terrorist mastermind and his associates who planned the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, which killed nearly 3000 innocent people, were offered a plea deal.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), meanwhile, wrote to Biden, excoriating him for the White House Security Council’s claim that Old Joe “played no role in the negotiations.” Comer wrote, “That White House officials and you, as President and Commander in Chief, would seek to distance your Administration from this decision is understandable given how absurd it is, but it is far from believable or appropriate. You are allowing these terrorists to avoid the death penalty, signaling to our enemies that the United States is reluctant to pursue full justice against those who attack our nation.”

The Republicans should take this issue up again now, and cancel this signal to our enemies that the U.S. will not exact justice against those who attack it. President-elect Trump should put this on his to-do list.