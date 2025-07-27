The Steele Dossier saga isn’t over—not even close. If anything, its rot is more obvious than ever, with each new revelation pointing directly to the highest levels of the Obama administration and even reaching into the early days of the Trump White House.

What we now know is already damning: the phony Steele Dossier wasn’t just opposition research—it was weaponized disinformation, deliberately shoved into the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment under orders from Barack Obama himself. Senior analysts warned it was unverified and unreliable, but those concerns were bulldozed in the name of politics.

Obama ordered the revised ICA not because Russia flipped the election, but because the original findings made it clear they hadn’t. That truth was politically inconvenient. So instead of accepting it, they rewrote reality, stuffing baseless allegations into an official intelligence report and turning it into a blunt instrument to kneecap a duly elected president.

At the very least, John Brennan, the Obama-era CIA director, may soon find himself in legal jeopardy over his role in this scandal.

But this story just took another turn—as it ensnared John Bolton, former national security adviser to President Trump.

In 2018, Bolton received a classified memorandum directly connected to Brennan’s actions. Astonishingly, he chose to bury it, locking it away in a National Security Council safe instead of bringing it to Trump’s attention. His trust in Brennan’s fabricated intelligence prevailed over his duty to the president he served.

According to investigative reporter Paul Sperry, in 2018, Bolton received that classified summary, detailing how Brennan manufactured the Putin-Trump intelligence out of thin air—but Bolton left it untouched, sealed from sight and scrutiny.

BREAKING: Sources tell me in 2018 former Trump Nat'l Security Adviser John Bolton received a classified memo summarizing the explosive report exposing how Brennan cooked up Putin-Trump intel, but Bolton stuck it in an NSC safe and never briefed Trump, believing the Brennan intel. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 27, 2025

The list of bad actors goes on. Oleg Smolenkov and Igor Danchenko, once hyped as top-tier Russian sources, turned out to be opportunists with no real intel. But John Brennan needed a show, so Smolenkov was sold as Moscow’s James Bond, just like Comey inflated Steele’s fiction as “Crown material.” It was never about truth—just building a weapon.

Oleg Smolenkov like Igor Danchenko was a greedy opportunist & a drunk w/ no real subsource network in Russia. Brennan dressed him up as a superspy like Comey dressed up Steele ("Crown material") What a farce. The ICA was Brennan's version of the Steele Dossier. #TheBrennanDossier — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 26, 2025

Now, thanks to declassified intelligence, reality is catching up with fiction. While Vladimir Putin never possessed any compromising material to blackmail Trump, he did have an extensive dossier on Hillary Clinton. Had she won the presidency, she would have entered the White House compromised, vulnerable to blackmail by Moscow, her decisions always shadowed by the possibility of Russian extortion.

Turns out from declassified intelligence that Vladimir Putin had no Kompromat on Donald Trump -- no pee tape, no nothing -- but he had a massive file on Hillary Clinton which he could use to blackmail her and control her as the president he really preferred — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 27, 2025

Bottom line: Brennan's CIA suppressed real intelligence and fabricated fake intelligence to frame Trump as a Russian conspirator and destroy his presidency. The ICA was a frame job, pure and simple. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 27, 2025

In short, a cabal of partisans weaponized compromised intelligence, invented a Russian conspiracy out of nothing, and employed it to kneecap an incoming president. The deception ran so deep that even those entrusted to defend the presidency—like Bolton—became complicit by omission, not intervention.

