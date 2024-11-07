Shock Horror: Islamophobia Outbreak At McDonald's

These are generally days of mourning (mixed with a generous helping of hysterical fearmongering) for the left, but the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is all smiles. Its Massachusetts chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MA) announced Thursday that the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD) has found “probable cause” in a discrimination case involving a Muslim woman who claims that a McDonald’s employee deliberately and maliciously served her pork. No, it wasn’t Donald Trump, but the victim and her CAIR allies are furious, and looking for justice, otherwise known as a big payday.

Advertisement

It all started way back in June 2021, when, according to the Associated Press, when a hijab-wearing Muslim woman, Ghadir Alahmar, walked into a McDonald’s with her twin seven-year-old sons. Alahmar “ordered a plain fish sandwich,” and thoughtfully “had one of her children repeat the order to a worker in case they did not understand her accent.”

McDonald’s employees, according to Alahmar, in their hate and “Islamophobia,” decided to load up the fish sandwich with (shield your children’s eyes) bacon. The unsuspecting victims “received their order, which included fries and cookies, and left the restaurant to walk to a nearby school playground where they planned to eat. One of her sons noticed the bacon. The sandwich not only had bacon on it but appeared to have extra bacon, the complaint says. They did not eat the bacon, but one son ate the lower half of the bun and part of the fish filet, according to the complaint.” The lower half of the bun and part of the fish filet? Ohhh-kay. Anyway, the family was, they claim, thoroughly traumatized.

An enraged Alahmar accused the dastardly future Trump employer of doing it on purpose: “McDonald’s made my children and me feel unwanted and worthless by intentionally stuffing a fish sandwich full of bacon for no other reason than to punish us for our faith and religious convictions. This really hurt us. My children now wonder if they are welcome in their own country. They ask me, ‘Do they hate us?’ How is a mother supposed to answer that question?”

Advertisement

Why would the children ask Alahmar that? Why don’t they ask her, “Did they get our order wrong?” Why is it default mode that they must be victims of a hate crime? Possibly because Hamas-linked CAIR is involved, and CAIR would have you believe that the McDonald’s employees involved knew perfectly well what they were doing, and did it out of plain malice. CAIR has accordingly “filed a discrimination complaint on the woman’s behalf with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.”

The complaint declares: “It is commonly known that Islam forbids Muslims from eating pork. McDonald’s employees willfully added bacon to the complainant’s food in an effort to offend, humiliate, and cause distress to complainant and her young children.” Willfully? Is McDonald’s really in the business of trying to humiliate and mock its customers? MCAD thinks so, as it has now ruled that “a fact-finder may reasonably conclude” that giving Alahmar bacon was “not in error.” Thus it must have been the act of a dastardly “Islamophobe.”

In its own defense, McDonald’s reminded the commission that this happened during the COVID madness, and a plexiglass barrier between the customers and the employees made it hard to hear at times. Could the Alahmars have said that they wanted no pork and the employee simply didn’t hear the order correctly and thought they were asking for pork? Do random “Islamophobes” get jobs at McDonald’s just so they can wait for a moment to spring pork upon poor, unsuspecting Muslims? This seems unlikely on its face. Nor did the offending employee or anyone else make any “Islamophobic” remarks. And when Alahmar complained, the manager apologized and refunded their money.

Advertisement

McDonald’s “vehemently denies that any of their employees purposely added bacon” to Alahmar’s order “to discriminate against her.” Nonetheless, MCAD found “probable cause,” so McDonald’s better be ready with its checkbook.

Related: Of Course: Deranged Harris Supporters Harass and Threaten the McDonald’s That Hosted Trump

CAIR lawyer Barbara Dougin unintentionally revealed what this is all about when she said that “religious discrimination at a place of public accommodation is not only illegal, but also morally reprehensible,” and added that “the complaint is the first step in the process for seeking monetary damages.” Ah yes. There it is. Also, according to AP, “she also hopes it prompts McDonald’s to better train its workers to prevent a similar incident in the future.” Who will carry out that sensitivity training? Why, CAIR, of course. And they don’t work for free.

Thus what we have here appears to be another shakedown attempt. McDonald’s is a big corporation with lots of money. It doesn’t want a lot of negative publicity from CAIR’s Ibrahim Hooper and his sinister crew calling it “Islamophobic.” So it will likely hand a fat stack of Benjys over to CAIR and Ghadir Alahmar to make this go away. Works like a charm.