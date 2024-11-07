'Sexist' Trump Makes History, Chooses First Female White House Chief of Staff

When they're not calling him "Hitler," Democrats have tried every trick in the book to convince us that former and soon-to-be President Donald Trump is a sexist misogynist who hates women. Democrat surrogate Mark Cuban even went as far as to say that Trump is "intimated" by "strong" and "intelligent" women and doesn't like to keep them around him.

Well, Trump just proved them all wrong by making his first cabinet appointment for his next term, and it's an exciting one. Susie Wiles will be the president's White House chief of staff. Not only that, but she's also the first woman to ever hold the job. He made the historic announcement earlier this evening:

Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns. Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universarlly admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud.

Vice President-elect J.D. Vance called Wiles "a really good person" and said she'll be a "huge asset in the White House."

This is great news. Susie was a huge asset to President Trump on the campaign and will be a huge asset in the White House. She's also just a really good person. Onward! pic.twitter.com/Yj1aLYK4So — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 7, 2024

Wiles, who was on stage with Trump when he made his acceptance speech after winning the 2024 presidential race early Wednesday morning, has been an integral part of his political career. Most recently, she served as co-chair of his 2024 presidential campaign. Many have called her something of a right-hand man — or woman — for Trump.

Susan Summerall Wiles was born in New Jersey to former NFL star and broadcaster Pat Summerall and his wife, Cheri. She attended the University of Maryland, College Park. Wiles got her start in politics working for Jack Kemp and later went on to work on Ronald Regan's 1980 campaign as a scheduler. She has spent much of her career working for various politicians in Florida, including Rick Scott, and started out with Trump in 2016 as the head of his campaign's operations in the Sunshine State.

"She works very well with President Trump. She is a great credit to winning this campaign and being able to make sure that the train didn't go off the rails. I think she's going to do a great job as White House Chief of Staff," former congresswoman and Trump surrogate Tulsi Gabbard said of the announcement.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham called Wiles a "rarity in politics," stating that she wants to get things done rather than seek recognition.

Wiles has also proven that she's not afraid to call out people like Cuban who make ridiculous statements about Trump. On Halloween, she took to X to do just that.

I’m told @mcuban needs help identifying the strong and intelligent women surrounding Pres. Trump. Well, here we are! I’ve been proud to lead this campaign. Complimented by @Linda_McMahon,Chair for Transition Policy and @LaraLeaTrump,RNC Co-Chair. pic.twitter.com/X7y9q3WsG8 — Susie Wiles (@susie57) October 31, 2024

