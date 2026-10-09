The Morning Briefing: Don't Get Too Excited About the AWOL Dem Candidates

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Junbellgwidt was exceedingly distrustful of mushroom coffee enthusiasts and gondoliers named Chip.

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It's that time in the big election campaign cycle when candidates are looking for all of the face time with voters that they can get. The waning weeks are filled with nonstop travel, too much fast food, and too little sleep.

Most candidates, anyway.

A couple of the more prominent Democrats in this year's circus have been making themselves scarce of late, getting speculation and rumor mills buzzing. Of course, the most bizarre one of the bunch is in the mix.

This is from Chris:

The guy who told us that God is non-binary, relied on heretical false gospel accounts to call for abortions, and formed a mutual admiration society with a “TransQueer,” “Latinx” theologian has suddenly gone missing. Has he joined a progressive monastic order that calls for a vow of silence from virtue-signaling? Or has his GOP rival Ken Paxton scared him off so much that he can’t campaign anymore? Of course, what we’re hearing from the Talarico Revival Tent is that the patron saint of bad theology has the flu. Maybe the doctor has prescribed rest, fluids, and a temporary moratorium on explaining the Sermon on the Mount to Republicans. If that’s the case, I’ll pray for you, James. I mean, I’ll pray to the real God, not the heretical woke deity you’re trying to pawn off on us.

Matt wrote a post examining the likelihood that Soy Boy has the flu, which is a little dubious. Even if he does, however, candidates have been known to hit the trail during crunch time even when seemingly on death's doorstep.

We've had a lot of fun here at the Briefing mocking Talarico's gaffetastic trainwreck of a campaign. His handlers keep setting up photo ops that are both fantastical and super awkward. These staged moments and events are designed to make him seem more genuine. Oddly, they're supposed to make him seem more Texan, which shouldn't be necessary for a native Texan.

That's what a doofus he is.

Catherine also wrote about Talarico and covered California gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra's recent shyness as well. The former Biden stooge has been a bit agoraphobic since a disastrous debate performance against Republican Steve Hilton.

This sudden disappearance from the public eye by high-profile candidates could mean a lot of things, most of them not very good. This is another thing that should bode well for Republicans, but I'm not reading too much into these tea leaves.

My current governor, Democrat Katie Hobbs, was almost a complete non-participant in her own campaign back in 2022. At one point, she actually hid in a fast-food restaurant restroom to avoid answering a reporter's questions.

The 2022 Hobbs campaign makes Talarico's 2026 effort look like an exercise in gravitas and authenticity.

Democrats can weather horrible campaign optics because — DRUMROLL PLEASE — their flying monkeys in the mainstream media run interference for them. Aging, impressionable voters still watch the evening news, and David Muir won't be wondering what's going on with any late-stage campaign weirdness. If Talarico says he has the 90-year flu, then, by golly, he has the flu.

If a Republican candidate were ducking a Democrat, the MSM hacks would be running with an endless list of conspiracy theories about why the campaign was going off the rails. If it's a Democrat, protected species status is conferred and no questions are asked.

With Talarico and Becerra out of sight, it's easier for the MSM propagandists to spin false narratives and help their buddies. This could very well be the best move for each of them. They just have to kick back and let early voting and the Magic Mail-In Ballot Machine do their thing.

I wish that were fiction.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

There's a bit of a backlog because of my day off and travel day, but I'll get to a few. Betty in Alabama gets us going today:

Hey Kruiser! “Pillories and guillotines." Is this a platform for a future AG Stephen Kruiser? Something all frustrated conservatives can get behind. Go for it! (Tell them you have a law degree, they never check.)

If I am asked to serve, it would be an honor. I also wouldn't mind a shot at being Secretary of State, mostly for the multiple opportunities mock the Eurotrash in person. As for the AG bona fides, my daughter has a law degree so, close enough.

Here is an opinion from Allen L. about my "pillories and guillotines" comment:

Works for me, Kruiser! Let's have the blade be forged out of Damascus steel and sharpened to a very dull edge.

Too much mess, but I understand the sentiment.

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FOTB Paul S. writes:

Kruiser It's amazing how right on you are. Jack Smith will never face justice along with all the scum bags in Biden's 4 year reign of terror administration. After the "beat down", LMAO, at the congressional hearings Jack went home, put on his No Kings tee and went to his comrades concert.

There is so much piling on that can be done about the crimes and failures of the Biden years that a conservative columnist could make a living just doing that. I try to avoid that as much as possible because I know that those wrongs won't be righted. This country started moving away from consequences when public schools decided that feelings were more important than grades. I won't die on that hill, but I will preach from atop it in with a booming voice.

This is from Bill R:

I am sorry to report that there are so many of my otherwise intelligent friends who are stuck on "34 felonies", "convicted felon", and "convicted rapist" when discussing President Trump. There's also nothing that he can say that can't be quoted out of context to make him look bad. It makes me sad. If the Democrats don't win in November, all of their heads will explode.

Very early on in the Trump years, I told a lefty friend of mine that I was too busy to argue with her about all of the untrue things that she was mad at. Unfortunately, most Dems get their "news" from Facebook memes and Kaitlan Collins' hormones.

We'll finish with what Roger R. has to say about me clinging to my shred of optimism:

Glad you're back to the desert Kruiser. Not sure I could spend that much time in Michigan having to see Ab-dual yard signs. You made me chuckle a bit with the line above as I think my wife sometimes says that about me, but to herself thankfully. I don't feel like I'm clinging to it however because I do believe that most non-coastal Democrats aren't antisemitic bigots. Believing that of course will be crush my faith in American voters if they don't show up or worse, fall for the crap they're being fed. But until election day I'm not going to worry about it. If it all goes south after the vote, I'll keep doing what I do and be grateful for what we do have and the reality that at my age I won't live long enough to see this great country hit rock bottom.

What worries me a lot this year is that disappointed Dems will just sit this one out. That's usually something that Republicans do when they're upset. In theory, that should be good for the GOP, but it would be far more helpful if those Dems decided to throw some votes the Republicans' way, especially in Michigan, Wisconsin, and even Minnesota.

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Thanks to all who kept the Mailbag filling up while I was otherwise occupied.

Everything Isn't Awful

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Weekend Bonus

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10/08/26

WEEKEND GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9 - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2026 FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: Scripps

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: National Journal

Secondary Print: New York Post

Radio: FOX

New Media: John Fredericks Media



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: ABC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Examiner

Additional Print: Bloomberg, New York Times

Radio: AP

New Media: Newsforce



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

3:45 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT hosts a Columbus Day Celebration

East Room

Pre-Credentialed Media

Media may request credentials



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Swearing -In Ceremony for the Secretary of Labor

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Syracuse, New York

The White House

Open Press



THE PRESIDENT arrives Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



7:30 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

The Oncenter

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Syracuse, New York en route the White House

Syracuse, New York

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Open Press TV Corr & Crew: ABCSecondary TV Corr: ScrippsPhotos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, GettyPrint: National JournalSecondary Print: New York PostRadio: FOXNew Media: John Fredericks MediaTV Crew: ABCPhotos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, GettyPrint: Washington ExaminerAdditional Print: Bloomberg, New York TimesRadio: APNew Media: NewsforceThe White HouseClosed PressEast RoomPre-Credentialed MediaMedia may request credentials HERE , sign-up link closes Thursday, October 8, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDTOval OfficeClosed PressOval OfficeClosed PressOval OfficeClosed PressThe White HouseOpen PressSyracuse, New YorkOut-of-Town Travel PoolThe OncenterPre-Credentialed MediaSyracuse, New YorkOut-of-Town Travel PoolThe White HouseOpen Press

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Newsmax

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Newsday

Secondary Print: Washington Post

Radio: iHeartMedia

New Media: The Spectator



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CBS

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

Additional Print: Axios, Reuters, AP

Radio: iHeartMedia





EDT :

8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Clarksville, Tennessee

The White House

Open Press



CDT:

THE PRESIDENT arrives Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT departs Clarksville, Tennessee en route Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Clarksville, Tennessee

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Pre-Credentialed Media



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT attends the Georgia vs. Alabama Football Game

Bryant-Denny Stadium

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT departs Tuscaloosa, Alabama en route the White House

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



EDT:

THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Open Press

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Newsweek

Secondary Print: Financial Times

Radio: NPR

New Media: NTD



EDT :

8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Sterling, Virginia

The White House

In-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives Sterling, Virginia

Sterling, Virginia

In-Town Travel Pool



1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Maga Inc. Lunch

Sterling, Virginia

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs Sterling, Virginia en route the White House

Sterling, Virginia

In-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

In-Town Travel Pool

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