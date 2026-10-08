Murder Suspect in San Francisco Belonged to Notorious 'Smash and Grab' Retail Theft Gang

A family in San Francisco is grieving today. Ulysses Tykee Davis, a 47-year-old security guard known to friends, his wife, and his six children as “Bear,” was shot in the back in a chaotic scene at the Warwick Hotel, where a reality TV show was filming. Davis's wife and two of his children witnessed the shooting.

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Shakia Vanderbilt, a member of a notorious "smash and grab" retail theft ring known as "The Rainbow Crew," was arrested and charged with homicide, discharging a firearm into an occupied building, and possessing a firearm as a felon, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told the San Francisco Chronicle.

In the 2010s, Vanderbilt was a member of what was first called "The Rainbow Girls." They were doing smash-and-grab robberies at high-end retail stores before the practice became national news. Authorities claim the crew stole more than $1 million worth of goods.

Later, they added men to their gang and changed their moniker to "The Rainbow Crew." They got the name from the colored hair and clothing they wore during robberies.

Vanderbilt was arrested in 2014 for an alleged theft at a TJ Maxx store in Daly City, where she stabbed a security guard on her way out of the door. "She was also arrested along with other crew members in 2017 following an hours-long chase in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties that stemmed from a robbery earlier that day in Los Angeles, and the suspects were found with $15,000 worth of stolen property in their vehicle," notes SFist.

SFist reported in 2016 that "16 members of the crew had been charged in San Francisco in connection with 23 retail thefts totaling around $200,000."

Vanderbilt never went to prison. Her criminal cases are still "pending."

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Davis was escorting Vanderbilt from the filming venue when she allegedly shot him in the back.

Davis was shot just before 1 am Saturday just as a crowd was rushing out of the Warfield Theatre due to someone having sprayed bear mace inside. That someone may have been Vanderbilt, and Davis's brother-in-law told KTVU that Davis had been escorting a "rowdy" woman, possibly Vanderbilt, out of the theater when she pulled a gun and shot him in the back. The event at the Warfield that night was a live shoot for Baddies USA: Chapter 3, which is the tenth season in the Baddies franchise — a reality show on the Zeus network which is itself a spiritual successor to Bad Girls Club, which aired on the Oxygen network from 2006 to 2017. Baddies is produced by and stars Oakland native and former Bad Girls Club cast member Natalie Nunn, and it can best be described as something in the vein of the Real Housewives franchise, if the Real Housewives was predominantly African American and a lot more chaotic, aggressive, and full of physical assault. Episodes often consist of cast members new and old attending club parties and concerts and getting into altercations with one another.

🚨 BREAKING: MURDER CHARGES FILED AFTER BADDIES EVENT SHOOTING. Shakia Vanderbilt has been charged in the killing of security guard Ulysses “Bear” Davis, 47, following a #BaddiesUSA Chapter 3 event in San Francisco. Police confirm footage of the shooting exists. Davis was a father of SIX. 💔 https://t.co/NJPpiEbkZY — AayZef (@aayzefofficial) October 7, 2026

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"The show's typical chaos spilled onto the street Saturday morning with Davis being shot, and people from inside the venue seen arguing with police officers and intervening in the efforts of arriving EMTs," adds SFIST.

How did this woman avoid prison?

🚨 NEW DETAILS IN THE BADDIES SHOOTING CASE The woman accused of killing security guard Bear Davis outside The Warfield was previously linked to California’s notorious “Rainbow Crew” theft ring. Even more disturbing? She was among two people arrested in a 2014 incident where another security guard was stabbed. Those earlier arrests are not convictions, but the history raises serious questions. 👀 — AayZef (@aayzefofficial) October 8, 2026

Ulysses Davis was murdered for doing his job, trying to keep a rowdy crowd from getting out of control. He brought his wife and two of his six children to the show's filming, no doubt thinking it would thrill them to be part of the audience of a highly rated TV show.

Instead, they witnessed his death at the hands of a woman who should have been behind bars long ago.

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