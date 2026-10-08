Talafreako Is ‘Sick,’ Becerra Is Hiding, and Dems Know Their Candidates Are Too Dumb to Campaign

As two of the most infamous Democrat candidates right now seem to be in hiding, it becomes increasingly obvious that Democrats themselves know that when their own candidates are allowed to speak in public too frequently, voters can’t stand them.

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Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico earned himself the nickname “Talafreako” with his endless stream of heretical and radical opinions. From calling God non-binary to saying the border should have a welcome mat to labeling Bible stories for kids “insidious” to demanding abortions for transgender-identifying individuals to calling racism a deadly virus — and much more — Talarico has been so embarrassing that even he tried awkwardly to walk back some of his statements and posed for painfully fake macho pictures.

Talarico legit just sounds like some woke wizard casting gibberish spells. Normal people don't talk like this. https://t.co/0cJi5lU9Ty — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 6, 2026

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TEAM TALARICO’S DESPERATE MEAT MAKEOVER 🥩😬 We all know James Talarico is a vegan — he admitted it himself, out of his own mouth. Now after getting torched for it in Texas, the Democrats have him doing these painfully staged barbecue photo-ops with brisket, ribs, and sausage. Look at the guy… he looks absolutely miserable choking it down. They basically told him: “Eat the meat in Texas or your campaign is over.” This is peak pandering. Texas voters aren’t buying the act. Credit: End Wokenesss #JamesTalarico #TexasSenate #VeganHypocrisy #TexasBBQ #PanderingDemocrats — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) June 8, 2026

Now we are supposed to believe that the only reason Talarico has vanished for more than a week from the public eye is that he is sick, although he did not seem dreadfully sick when he first announced that issue. Weirdly, as my colleague Matt Margolis pointed out, his campaign even posted video of an event from February and tried to pretend that it was recent. Republicans have started ribbing Talarico’s campaign to provide proof of life. I think it is a reasonable guess that Talarico’s idiotic comments and effeminate demeanor are so unappealing to Texans that Democrats’ only chance is to keep him hidden so he is not a constant and painful contrast to Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Meanwhile, over in California, Republican Steve Hilton is running such a good campaign for governor that Democrats are panicking. Child-trafficking, Biden-era HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra has attempted to attend as few events as possible, trusting the fraud machine in California to get him through. And no wonder, because when voters actually hear Hilton and Becerra debate the issues, Hilton is, without any competition, the winner:

🚨 BREAKING: Becerra PULLS OUT of tomorrow's LA Times debate. The move comes after a new poll found CNN debate viewers favored Hilton 74% to 20%. In August, Becerra promised MULTIPLE debates. Now after losing the first, he's back in hiding—taking voters for granted. Pathetic! https://t.co/uwlwfehSoI — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) October 5, 2026

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Just a minute into the debate, Becerra describes people making less than $150k a year as "wealthy." This should be fun. https://t.co/QeVhk0ejsH — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) October 1, 2026

That debate was such a catastrophe for Becerra that he abruptly pulled out of the Los Angeles Times debate this week. Hilton is within single digits of Becerra, and the latter is scared. He is tacitly acknowledging that even in lefty California, he is too stupid and elitist to win fairly.