Remember How Talarico Called ‘White Skin’ ‘Immunity’ From Deadly ‘Racism’?

The Texas Senate race has now officially come down to hardcore MAGA warrior Attorney General Ken Paxton and wacky wokie James Talarico. Talarico loves to lecture about racism and claim that he is noble for putting prejudice down to skin tint, and one of his most ridiculous statements came while he was mourning a violent criminal.

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"White skin gives me and every white American immunity from the virus. But we spread it wherever we go," Talarico sniffled in 2020. "The virus kills our black neighbors." Why would Democrats ever have thought Texans would go for this joker?

The great Thomas Sowell observed that one of the most historically dishonest but politically powerful lies of the intelligentsia within the last half century is that racism is not about cultural values or moral failures or individual prejudice but inherent to white people and impossible for black people and other “minorities.” Thus, we are to ignore, for instance, the medieval North African invaders into Europe, the centuries of European ethnicities despising and enslaving each other ("slave" comes from "Slav"), and modern anti-African racism still thriving in China. The modern redefinition is exactly the dishonest race-baiting mentality that has long poisoned our country, divided Americans, and provided Talarico with propaganda points.

In 2020, Talarico framed the death of repeat criminal Ahmaud Arbery as due to a mysterious virus of racism that suddenly infects and kills random black Americans as they go about peaceful everyday activities. According to The Post Millennial's Andy Ngo, part of the real story is that Arbery, who also had a shoplifting conviction, burglarized a home before heading to a school where he was not a student with a loaded handgun in 2013. When a resource officer tried to stop Arbery for having an illegal gun at the school, Arbery ran away. The father and son who ended up shooting Arbery said they had to do so in self-defense. Arbery was involved in multiple trespassing incidents in his killer's neighborhood, according to RealClearInvestigations.

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#AhmaudArbery is the latest American killed by the virus of racism.



The virus kills our black neighbors if they’re jogging, playing music, sitting in church, selling CDs, or carrying a bag of Skittles... pic.twitter.com/6fuLFgyPGn — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) May 8, 2020

But the facts never seem to faze Talarico, who framed Arbery as a tragic and innocent martyr to race hatred. Talarico solemnly pontificated, “White skin gives me and every white American immunity from the virus. But we spread it wherever we go—through our words, our actions, and our systems. We don’t have to be showing symptoms—like a white hood or a Confederate flag—to be contagious.” Someone should tell him that Democrats founded and ran both the Confederacy and the Ku Klux Klan.

Related: James Talarico Falsely Claims That the Bible Is ‘Silent’ on Abortion

“The only cure is diagnosing the virus within ourselves and taking dramatic actions to contain the spread. The first small step is proclaiming loudly and unequivocally that #BlackLivesMatter,” Talarico concluded. It is rather ironic to reflect that Talarico secured the 2026 Democratic Senate nomination in Texas by defeating a black woman, Jasmine Crockett. Maybe she was another victim of the racism virus from which he is immune?

Talarico, who has a history of sacrilegious statements, also asserted in a viral video clip that Jesus had helped him "reckon with" his "own whiteness."

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Texas Democrat James Talarico in 2019:



"For me, prophetic voices like Jesus have helped me reckon with my own whiteness, my own masculinity … it's a painful process."



His views on race are so incredibly toxic pic.twitter.com/BJ0VZPeI5s — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) March 5, 2026

Even Talarico is now admitting some of his past statements were "cringey," though that hasn't stopped him from making more outrageous comments, such as claiming that his Christian faith spurs his pro-abortion views.

NEW AD: James Talarico is a threat to everything we hold dear.



This is Texas, and we will fight to protect it. pic.twitter.com/7bI9jti6Gz — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) May 27, 2026

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