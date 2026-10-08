The Day After

We have passed the third anniversary of one of the most horrific dates in Jewish history, and we should all be grateful that any and all terrorist plots for the day seem to have been thwarted.

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But the day did bring ugliness in other ways. Reuters reported that Iranian officials said on Wednesday that "there are no negotiations with the U.S. regarding Tehran's nuclear program. Washington must meet the conditions Tehran has set before the nuclear program is discussed. U.S. recognition of Iran's right to enrich uranium is a 'red line.' Iran will never relinquish its right to enrich uranium, but the details of enrichment can be discussed later."

Both Mayor Zohran Mamdani and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries used the day to make speeches about the "genocide committed by Israel,” and demand a Palestinian state. On this date, when some of the most heinous crimes in human history were committed, these two "leaders" again showed their hatred for Jews, and they did it proudly.

President Donald Trump expressed different feelings: "Today, three years ago, the world witnessed one of the darkest and most evil days in Israel's history. Innocent men, women, and children were murdered, kidnapped, and subjected to unimaginable horrors at the hands of Hamas terrorists. Today we remember every innocent life that was taken, honor the survivors and their families, and remember the hostages who endured the unimaginable. We will never forget October 7. We will never forget the victims, and we will always stand against the forces of terror and evil."

Over the last few days, there have been a lot of statements from Trump, the White House, and CENTCOM, as well as said on media outlets by many different GOP leaders, that Trump is waiting until after the midterm elections to start striking Iran again. As I keep hearing this mantra repeated over and over, I keep thinking of the line from Shakespeare's Hamlet: "methinks thou doth protest too much.” With this being repeated so often in so many places, I would not be shocked if Iran is attacked (by the U.S., Israel, or both) prior to the midterms. Trump may use the thwarted attack on our base in England as part of the reason, or it could be due to Iran's progress in developing nuclear weapons, but the strategy of attacking sooner than November may be more on the table now than we realize.

This week's Torah reading is Bereshit, the first verses of the Book of Genesis that deal with creation. It is a time of rebirth and renewal. A time for us to put into practice the lessons and insights that we gained during the recent holidays. It's a time for new beginnings.

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May we all find healing, a new start, and a better world as we begin the new cycle of studying the Torah again. Each day, a new day; and this week, a fresh outlook on life filled with optimism and faith.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

October 8, 2026

27th of Tishrei, 5787

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