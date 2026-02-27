The Morning Briefing: A Pox on Everyone Who Keeps Hillary Clinton in the News

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is explaining the importance of medieval tambourinists to some Richard Simmons enthusiasts just outside of Dubuque.
OK, maybe not a pox. Wait, are we even doing poxes anymore? Also, I am very aware that by writing about Hillary Clinton in a newsletter today, I seem guilty of keeping her in the news. Heck, this is the second time in less than two weeks that I've led off the Briefing with her. I'm merely reacting to the people who keep reinserting her into news cycles.
Mrs. Clinton was front and center in the news again yesterday because she was being deposed by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. She was her usual self in one of these situations, full of vehement denials and poor memory. David Manney wrote about her performance:
The session took place at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, near the Clintons’ home in New York. Lawmakers pressed Hillary Clinton on her knowledge of Epstein’s network and any federal ethics failures. She shot back that the whole thing was just partisan theater meant to distract from President Donald Trump’s past ties to Epstein. She even demanded that lawmakers haul Trump in under oath, too.
Predictably, lefties in the mainstream media and all over social media were enthralled with Hillary's display of alcoholic grandmother rage issues:
Alt headline: Alcoholic Hogwarts Teacher Reflexively Belches "But Trump!" https://t.co/uvEmOcChOK— SFK (@stephenkruiser) February 26, 2026
Granny Maojackets is well past her relevance expiration date. It's understandable that the Democrats would try to keep her afloat in the public eye — she's their most prominent wronged woman. They love their allegedly wronged women over there, that's why the mainstream media still trots out Anita Hill for a "profile" every few years.
It's the Republicans who are foisting her upon us now, however and it's all in another futile attempt to "get" the Clintons. As I've written often, nailing the Clintons for anything is the Great White Whale for many conservatives. And as I have written even more often: it ain't gonna happen. When Mr. and Mrs. C were first subpoenaed over the Epstein stuff last summer, I reminded everyone that they've been through this before and are very good at never getting any comeuppance.
I know that it's impossible to hope that a former president and his former Senator wife fade into the background permanently, but we really don't need to keep encouraging that execrable woman to get in front of cameras. She's had everything handed to her, and it's given her one of the most offensive senses of entitlement in the history of American politics. One of the things that she believes that she's entitled to is a spotlight that gives her an opportunity to tear down President Trump.
All right, I'm back to the pox thing. Let's do all we can to keep her drunk and at home.
PROGRAMMING NOTE. Sunday is my birthday and, yes, I like to celebrate. If the good Lord is going to give me another year, I'm not going to diss him with any of that ungrateful, "I don't really care about my birthday" nonsense. We're going to have some fun. It's also rodeo weekend here, so fun is everywhere. Sarah has graciously agreed to fill in for me and handle the Monday Briefing duties. I will be back on Tuesday, another year older, but probably not any wiser.
Have a great weekend, everyone.
Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]
Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!
Everything Isn't Awful
For those who have never heard what noise a baby camel makes, this is what it sounds like pic.twitter.com/QW2wKE7n5G— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 26, 2026
PJ Media
VodkaPundit. So Hackers Just Stole Mexico's Tax and Voter Rolls and You'll Never Guess How
Mortgage Rates Below 6% for First Time in Nearly Four Years
Cuba Gets Oil? Boat Story Busted? And Marco Meets The Crab?
VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Things Are So Bad, This Hospital Now Screens for Childhood Illiteracy
Black Americans Are Fed up With Democrats Calling Them Stupid and Ignorant, and It’s Hilarious
Could Iran Attack Israel Preemptively? Three War Scenarios That Could Ignite the Middle East
SNL Predicted the Horrific Transgender Cult 40 Years Ago
The Wages of Progressive Hate: The First Antisemitism Lawsuit Filed Against a State
World Economic Forum President Resigns Amid Epstein Scandal
El Salvador Tops Another List... And I Think It's Time for a Vacation
Trump Racks Up Another Victory Over Leftist Crazies Trying to Stop His Ballroom
Netflix-Warner Bros. Deal Is Off
Egypt Sentences Christian Scholar to Five Years’ Imprisonment with Hard Labor
Melania Trump Makes History at the United Nations
Denmark Calls Snap Election After Trump’s Arctic Push
A Night of Glory for Jack Hughes, A Reality Check for Mikie Sherrill
Hillary Clinton Shrugs, Says 'I Don’t Recall' About Epstein
How Much Was the Government LYING About the Illegal Immigrant Crime Wave?
Regarding Captain Royce Williams
Another School Admin Gets Raided
Germany Has Fallen: McDonald’s Drops Food From Ads During Ramadan
New Yorkers Turn on Chuck Schumer (Finally) in Brutal Survey
Maryland Law Enforcement Won’t Comply With the State’s Ridiculous Rules For ICE, and That’s a Good Thing
Townhall Mothership
They Spied on Kash Patel and Susie Wiles – Now They Are Paying for It
Pakistan Declares 'Open War' on Taliban in Afghanistan
👏👏👏Following Backlash, Pro-Abortion Professor Withdraws From Notre Dame Appointment
Minnesota Lawmakers File Articles of Impeachment Against Gov. Tim Walz, AG Ellison
ACLU Lawyer Confident SCOTUS will Restore Gun Rights to Pot Users
First Batch of Gun Control Bills Heads to Virginia Governor
Shucks. Michigan Mayor: Second Amendment Thwarting His Anti-Gun Ambitions
Dorsey: AI Means My Company Needs Many Fewer Employees
Communists in Hollywood Refuse to Host the Anti-Communist Film Festival
A Wee Bit O' Justice at Last Meted Out In NYC
She nasty. Crockett Surges to 12-Point Lead in Senate Primary As Texas Democrats Consolidate
President Trump Is Set to Award More Medals of Honor to Some Heroic Soldiers
MORE OF THIS. DOJ Now Suing Five More States for Blocking Voter Roll Access
A Stitt Storm: Oklahoma Governor Under Fire for Saying Dems Don't Want to Turn Illegal Aliens Into Voters
NBC News: Members of Team USA Expressing Regret for Laughing at Trump’s Joke
Toronto Star Writer Still Butthurt About Team USA Hockey Captain Meeting Trump
VIP
VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Thursday Essay: Will the Real Tom Cruise Please Star in This Picture?
The One Thing Slasher Films Get Right — and One Thing They Get Very Wrong
The Great Replacement Chronicles: Joan of Arc Gets Cornrows
The Science Behind That Basketball Squeak
This Date in History: A Forgotten Founder and a Pint-Sized Patriot
The Immigration Win That Could Slip Away From Republicans
Can We Engineer Silk That's Stronger Than Steel? Bioengineering and Genetics Have Brought Us Close.
Around the Interwebz
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Honors Late Star Eric Dane With Touching Video Tribute
Google reveals Nano Banana 2 AI image model, coming to Gemini today
8 of the World’s Most Terrifying Airport Landings You Have to See to Believe
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
✨ Our Lady of Los Angeles ✨— DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum (@DeGraziaGallery) December 31, 2025
Soft light and gentle grace — DeGrazia’s reverent portrayal invites a moment of quiet reflection and peace. 🤍🌟#DeGrazia #TedDeGrazia #OurLadyOfLosAngeles #SacredArt #SouthwestArt #ArizonaArt ##DeGraziaGallery #GalleryInTheSun #TucsonArt pic.twitter.com/hHjW366A7p
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
Happy Birthday to Me
POTUS Press Today
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member