The Morning Briefing: A Pox on Everyone Who Keeps Hillary Clinton in the News

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is explaining the importance of medieval tambourinists to some Richard Simmons enthusiasts just outside of Dubuque.

OK, maybe not a pox. Wait, are we even doing poxes anymore? Also, I am very aware that by writing about Hillary Clinton in a newsletter today, I seem guilty of keeping her in the news. Heck, this is the second time in less than two weeks that I've led off the Briefing with her. I'm merely reacting to the people who keep reinserting her into news cycles.

Mrs. Clinton was front and center in the news again yesterday because she was being deposed by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. She was her usual self in one of these situations, full of vehement denials and poor memory. David Manney wrote about her performance:

The session took place at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, near the Clintons’ home in New York. Lawmakers pressed Hillary Clinton on her knowledge of Epstein’s network and any federal ethics failures. She shot back that the whole thing was just partisan theater meant to distract from President Donald Trump’s past ties to Epstein. She even demanded that lawmakers haul Trump in under oath, too.

Predictably, lefties in the mainstream media and all over social media were enthralled with Hillary's display of alcoholic grandmother rage issues:

Alt headline: Alcoholic Hogwarts Teacher Reflexively Belches "But Trump!" https://t.co/uvEmOcChOK — SFK (@stephenkruiser) February 26, 2026

Granny Maojackets is well past her relevance expiration date. It's understandable that the Democrats would try to keep her afloat in the public eye — she's their most prominent wronged woman. They love their allegedly wronged women over there, that's why the mainstream media still trots out Anita Hill for a "profile" every few years.

It's the Republicans who are foisting her upon us now, however and it's all in another futile attempt to "get" the Clintons. As I've written often, nailing the Clintons for anything is the Great White Whale for many conservatives. And as I have written even more often: it ain't gonna happen. When Mr. and Mrs. C were first subpoenaed over the Epstein stuff last summer, I reminded everyone that they've been through this before and are very good at never getting any comeuppance.

I know that it's impossible to hope that a former president and his former Senator wife fade into the background permanently, but we really don't need to keep encouraging that execrable woman to get in front of cameras. She's had everything handed to her, and it's given her one of the most offensive senses of entitlement in the history of American politics. One of the things that she believes that she's entitled to is a spotlight that gives her an opportunity to tear down President Trump.

All right, I'm back to the pox thing. Let's do all we can to keep her drunk and at home.

PROGRAMMING NOTE. Sunday is my birthday and, yes, I like to celebrate. If the good Lord is going to give me another year, I'm not going to diss him with any of that ungrateful, "I don't really care about my birthday" nonsense. We're going to have some fun. It's also rodeo weekend here, so fun is everywhere. Sarah has graciously agreed to fill in for me and handle the Monday Briefing duties. I will be back on Tuesday, another year older, but probably not any wiser.

Have a great weekend, everyone.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

For those who have never heard what noise a baby camel makes, this is what it sounds like pic.twitter.com/QW2wKE7n5G — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 26, 2026

The Kruiser Kabana

Happy Birthday to Me

