El Salvador Tops Another List... And I Think It's Time for a Vacation

If the history books were fair, there would be countless pages dedicated to El Salvador's turnaround under its current president Nayib Bukele. That's not just limited to cleaning up organized crime and gang activity. As I've covered over the last year, the country is pretty much overhauling everything, like its economy, its infrastructure, its healthcare system, and its schools, and it has become one of the United States' strongest allies in the Western Hemisphere, partnering with us on security, trade, and diplomatic issues.

Something that doesn't get talked about enough that we need to add to the list of wins is tourism. El Salvador is becoming one of the top destinations in the world for travelers.

According to data released by the United Nations Tourism, El Salvador "now ranks first in the Americas for relative growth in international arrivals." But it's not just topping the lists in the Western Hemisphere. Worldwide, it ranks at number three.

Since 2019, the number of international visitors arriving in El Salvador has increased a whopping 92% (though some say that number is even higher), and revenue from tourism is up 211%. That's huge news for a country that, quite frankly, doesn't have a ton of money. Tourism now makes up 14% of the country's GDP and is growing.

While the data was largely aimed at showing how tourism is doing in various countries compared to pre-pandemic levels, El Salvador's situation is unique. Its huge turnaround is likely based more on the fact that in a post-"Murder Capital of the World" era, people finally feel safe enough to visit. It's establishing itself as a global leader in tourism.

According to the country's Ministry of Tourism, it welcomed 4.1 million international visitors in 2025, surpassing its annual target and generating over $4 billion. Since 2023, the tourism sector has seen monthly growth between 15 and 20%.

Of last year's visitors, 1.3 million came from the United States. Many came from other countries in Central America or Canada. JW Marriott, Hilton, and numerous other hotels have opened or will open soon, and El Salvador plans to increase tourism infrastructure in 2026 and beyond.

As I mentioned last week, Shakira did a five-night residency, playing sold-out concerts in San Salvador, the nation's capital. Hotels in the area were reportedly at capacity, and the tourism impact was expected to bring in at least $55 million. Bukele promoted the event heavily on social media, hoping to boost his country's image, but he didn't need to. The people who attended have been talking about it nonstop ever since.

A man who was there from Costa Rica for the concerts told the Associated Press, "It’s our first time in El Salvador, but we are going to return because El Salvador and its security are fashionable now."

His wife added, "We’re amazed by the security, it’s true what they say and you have to see it."

But it's more than concerts and nights out on the town. El Salvador is a top sports destination, especially if you're into surfing. Last year, it hosted five major surfing tournaments and two golf championships. In late May and early June of this year, it will host the World Surf League Championship Tour at Punta Roca.

Riding the branding wave 🌊🏄‍♀️



El Salvador’s coastline is known for its world-class surfing spots.



Through the “Surf City” brand, the country is building its reputation as a leading destination for surfers worldwide – supporting local businesses and creating jobs along the coast pic.twitter.com/tXZvCLybbY — World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) (@WIPO) February 26, 2026

El Salvador, más de 300 kilómetros de playa y las mejores olas para surfear. 🇸🇻🌊



————————————



El Salvador: over 300 kilometers of beaches and the best surfing waves. 🇸🇻🌊 pic.twitter.com/744SKDBAVo — El Salvador Travel (@ESATravelSV) February 14, 2026

Not into surfing? You can also relax and enjoy the beautiful scenery on those 300 kilometers of beaches, or you can avoid the beaches completely and check out the local history, culture, food, and nature — though the country is small enough that you can do a little bit of everything within a week.

"Historians and culture lovers will love the many Maya ruins, colonial towns, and incredible cuisine that can be found throughout the country," According to Goway.com. "Wildlife enthusiasts, nature lovers, hikers, and photographers will enjoy exploring El Impossible Park, Volcano Park, and the incredible Montecristo National Park.

Lonely Planet says, "With 200 miles of coastline, more than 170 volcanoes, multiple archeological sites with Maya ruins and a rich coffee- and cacao-farming tradition, El Salvador is a wonderland for surfing, adventuring and relaxing."

📍Ruta de Las Flores. 😍🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/GdJl2Qx4Sb — El Salvador Travel (@ESATravelSV) October 24, 2025

It recommends spending time "in San Salvador with architectural and cultural visits to the National Palace, Art Museum of El Salvador, and the extraordinary El Rosario church. On the coast, the fishing port of La Libertad has become popular for its surfing and beachfront hotels."

Esta Semana Santa, El Salvador te espera. 😎🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/RnzLm86seZ — El Salvador Travel (@ESATravelSV) February 23, 2026

If you're traveling from the U.S., here are a few things to keep in mind.

You must buy a $12 travel card when you enter the country. You can stay for up to 90 days without a visa.

You can pay for almost everything with the U.S. dollar. Bring a mix of credit cards and cash (smaller bills). You can also pay in Bitcoin at some businesses.

While English is on the rise, especially in tourist areas, many people in El Salvador are not fluent.

A 10% tip is considered appropriate in restaurants and bars.

Always check the U.S. State Department travel advisory level before you visit any country. El Salvador is a Level One and has been since April 2025, which means "exercise normal precautions." It's considered safer than most countries in Europe.

It seems inevitable that tourism in El Salvador will continue to grow. It's a safe and beautiful country with so much to offer. I'll be heading back down to Costa Rica later this year, and I know I've mentioned this, but I am considering stopping by El Salvador first to see what all the fuss is about. If I do, I'll definitely keep a travelogue here.

But I'm curious to learn if any of you have been recently or plan to go in 2026. Let me know in the comments.

