A Night of Glory for Jack Hughes, A Reality Check for Mikie Sherrill

David Manney | 3:48 PM on February 26, 2026
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Jack Hughes delivered one of the biggest moments in American hockey history when he scored the overtime winner, giving Team USA its first men's Olympic gold medal in 46 years at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

His dramatic goal was the difference when Team USA beat Team Canada, bringing the gold back to Newark, N.J.

When Hughes returned to his day job, playing for the New Jersey Devils in the NHL, fans packed the Prudential Center for the Devils' game against the Buffalo Sabres. When he stepped onto the ice, the arena erupted with a standing ovation amid chants of "U-S-A!" while fighting back tears, thanking the fans for their support. 

He said he felt proud to represent both the Devils and the state of New Jersey.

The pregame ceremony honored Hughes and other Olympic players who returned from the Games. Hughes received a folded New Jersey state flag and briefly spoke about the win for America.

The crowd was loud with every word, but they didn't simply celebrate a goal: they celebrated a rare moment of pure national pride that felt pure.

Unfortunately for one person, though, those cheers turned south. New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) attended the ceremony, taking part in the ceremonial puck drop and handing the state flag to Hughes.

When the public address announcer introduced the governor and her husband, Jason Hedberg, the mood quickly changed, and the cheers turned into loud and sustained boos.

To her credit, Sherrill was gracious, posting photos from the event and congratulating Hughes and USA hockey. Regardless, many online responses clearly showed their displeasure with her appearance.

Sherrill faces ongoing scrutiny over New Jersey's immigration policies; the DOJ recently filed a lawsuit challenging aspects of the state's sanctuary policies.

The complaint argues that New Jersey's directives limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, policies Sherrill has argued are consistent with state law and public safety priorities.

The sharp contrast between a young athlete who brought the gold home for the United States and a governor tied to policies they believe put other interests ahead of American citizens. That tension surfaced in real time inside the Prudential Center, where the boos didn't appear out of the blue; they reflected a strain that's been building for years.

Hughes stood as a symbol of achievement and national pride, while Sherrill stood as a political figure in a deeply divided climate. The crowd drew its own line between the two.

That's a night that will stick in people's minds for a long while. Jack Hughes gave fans a moment of unity and pride, and Sherrill received a blunt reminder that voters are watching closely.

Leaders can't assume a friendly reception just because they show up at a celebration.

