New Yorkers Turn on Chuck Schumer (Finally) in Brutal Survey

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has reached the lowest job approval of his Senate career. The latest Marist Poll shows just 27% of New York voters rank his performance as excellent or good, while 65% rate it as fair or poor.

Senator Chuck Schumer’s job approval rating has reached an all-time low. Slightly more than one in four registered voters statewide (27%) think Schumer is either doing an excellent (8%) or good (19%) job in office. Nearly two-in-three voters (65%) say he is doing either a fair (24%) or poor job (41%). Schumer’s approval score is down from 34% last year and is his lowest ever since being tracked in 1999. While there has been a slight increase in the proportion of Democrats who have a negative view of Schumer’s job performance (50% from 46% previously), the largest shift has occurred among Republicans. 84% say Schumer is doing either a fair or poor job in office, up from 69% previously. Among non-enrolled voters, 65% now say he is doing either a fair or poor job compared with 62% last year.

Those numbers represent the worst he's posted since entering the Senate in 1999. Even a year ago, his approval rating had dropped 34 points, illustrating a stunning fall for a politician who's spent over a quarter-century consolidating power in Washington.

Polling numbers are one thing, but his image problem runs much deeper; voters have watched the same carefully staged performances for years. Who can forget the several pounds of raw hamburger, sitting on a cold grill with cheese already slapped on top, while a maniacally grinning Schumer stands ready with a spatula?

The post disappeared faster than a $20 sitting across from the table from a democrat, but the damage stuck. The attempt to look like Chucky from the Block ended up reinforcing the image of a career Washington insider trying way too hard.

Once you know about this, you won't miss it. Watch his television appearances, and you'll see an obvious pattern.

During interviews with network legacy talking heads, his eyes constantly shift down towards cue cards placed near the camera. When asked a question he didn't prepare for, he pivots back to long-rehearsed talking points. That routine may have worked for Bob Hope, but for Chuck, it reads like a political autopilot.

I aged myself with Bob Hope, didn't I?

Chuck Schumer has held elected office since 1975, not offering growth or adaptation, simply repetition.

Adding fuel to the frustration, his opposition to the SAVE Act is truly a Washington politician's example of Bagdad Bob extolling the formidable Iraqi defenses the Americans have stalled against, as U.S. tanks roll down the street behind him.

The SAVE Act requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections, something Schumer labeled as "Jim Crow 2.0," while pushing to block it in the Senate.

Despite his protestations, national surveys show broad, bipartisan support for requiring proof of citizenship to vote, often approaching and exceeding 75%. His stance puts him at odds with the majority of voters who want tighter election safeguards.

It's not just Democratic voters asking, "What's up, Chuck?"

Among Republicans in New York, 84% rate his job performance as fair or poor. Combine that with his poor showing among Democrats, and the level of dissatisfaction signals more than routine partisan backlash: It suggests fatigue.

Schumer, however, isn't alone in showing falling support among voters. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) also posts her lowest approval numbers in over 15 years, reflecting broader dissatisfaction with New York's federal leadership.

Slightly more than three in ten registered voters statewide think Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is doing either an excellent (9%) or good (22%) job in office. A slim majority (51%) say Gillibrand’s job performance is fair (26%) or poor (25%). 18% are unsure. The proportion of New York voters who think Gillibrand is doing well in her post is down from 36% last April and is at its lowest point since September 2010. At that time, 27% gave Gillibrand above-average marks.

Gillibrand serves as New York's junior U.S. senator and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

New York voters are increasingly restless with a leadership that feels entrenched and insulated from the daily concerns of ordinary Americans; you know, things like trying to make a living while struggling to raise a family.

Schumer, though, built his career mastering Senate procedure and backroom negotiation, serving as Senate Minority Leader, one of the most powerful roles in Congress. Yet power inside Washington doesn't guarantee admiration back home, and when approval drops to historic lows, that influence looks increasingly light, even lighter than AOC's foreign policy knowledge.

These numbers may last a single news cycle, if that, but they show something larger: New Yorkers have watched for decades as they have endured messaging, strategy sessions, and partisan theatrics. Democrats have largely taken approval for granted; now, however, that idea is fading.

Chuck Schumer's long Senate tenure now faces a moment of reckoning; the Marist Poll offering a snapshot of political vulnerability nobody would've predicted during his peak years.

When nearly two-thirds of voters describe a sitting Senate leader's performance as fair or poor, it signals more than noise; it signals a state ready for change.

Unfortunately, that change may represent a former bartender with an active social media platform.

There HAS to be a moment where "Stop Trump" political campaigns end, where the left realizes it's offering no ideas on improving America.

We deserve so much better.

