World Economic Forum President Resigns Amid Epstein Scandal

The president and CEO of the insidious globalist World Economic Forum (WEF), Børge Brende, has resigned after being the latest international bigwig implicated in the gargantuan Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal.

The sheer size of the network that Epstein had around the world, with clients and friends in politics, media, and entertainment in numerous countries, is profoundly horrifying. But in this case, it is not exactly shocking that the head of such an evil organization as WEF, which openly avows goals of globalist tyranny and radical socialism, could be corrupt and possibly even sexually criminal.

WEF wants us peasants to “own nothing, have no privacy” and like it, but the elites still plan to live like the most vile and lascivious pagan emperors. Never forget that the annual WEF Davos conference is usually a massive boost to the local prostitution trade.

The current scandal is based on an email chain showing Brende writing the late convicted pedophile Epstein about forming a “new global architecture” and Epstein enthusiastically agreeing, “davos [sic] can really replace the UN” as a “permanent place” for elite machinations.

WEF CEO Borge Brende plotting with Jeffrey Epstein to position WEF as the global governance structure



It should be called “Epstein’s Great Reset” henceforth pic.twitter.com/kDwjuRhgU0 — Jesse Matchey (@JesseMatchey) February 5, 2026

WEF Board of Trustees Co-Chairs André Hoffmann and Larry Fink issued a statement about the resignation in a news release that also included a statement from outgoing president Børge Brende himself.

Brende said, “After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum. My time here, spanning 8½ years, has been profoundly rewarding. We have seen a record number of partners join us, and we have had a very successful Annual Meeting in Davos behind us, where we engaged with governmental leaders from all over the world like never before. I am grateful for the incredible collaboration with my colleagues, partners, and constituents, and I believe now is the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions.” If only WEF were not in love with terrorist and Communist dictatorships like the CCP and the Palestinian Authority, and also looking to spread tyranny around the globe.

Meanwhile, Fink and Hoffmann claimed of Brende, “His dedication and leadership have been instrumental during a pivotal period of reforms for the organization, leading to a successful annual meeting in Davos. We respect his decision to step down.” The interim replacement for Brende is Alois Zwinggi.

Other big names in the Epstein Files are Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, UK Prince Andrew, Barack and Michelle Obama, and Robert De Niro.

Here in America, the Trump Department of Justice released the Epstein files in accordance with a key campaign promise, but now Americans are hoping the DOJ will actually take the next necessary step of arresting the pedo criminals. If being a celebrity or having a political title protects a person from ever facing justice for perverted crimes, then we no longer live in a Republic; we live in an oligarchy — just as WEF wants us to do.

