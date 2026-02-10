Epstein Files: Victims Buried at Zorro Ranch?

One message in the Justice Department-released Epstein files claims that two girls, victims of the abusive trafficker, are buried at Zorro Ranch after they died as a result of sexual abuse there.

Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who died under suspicious circumstances while in jail in 2019, owned one property that reportedly has yet to be raided by federal authorities: Zorro Ranch outside Santa Fe, N.M. Multiple victims have testified to Epstein’s criminal and horrifying sexual abuse there, and multiple powerful men, including a former governor, reportedly visited the place. And an eerie message in the Epstein files seems to indicate that the powerful pedophile was trying to cover up the reason for the deaths of two young women.

Award-winning journalist Catherine Herridge discussed the email and the possibility of investigating the allegations concerning the dead girls with a former FBI special agent and investigator, Jonathan Gilliam. A former staffer at the ranch wrote in the email, “Did you know somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madame G? Both died by strangulation during rough, fetish s*x.” Madame G is likely Epstein’s partner-in-crime, Ghislaine Maxwell.

ZORRO RANCH: Emails about the alleged burials of victims on Epstein’s Zorro Ranch property have no statute of limitations and can be investigated, says a former FBI Special Agent.



“That could absolutely be investigated. There is no statute of limitations on that. And then also,… https://t.co/Sktiq9b6uo pic.twitter.com/ZVuQXPxa1Y — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) February 10, 2026

Herridge mentioned the possibility of video evidence in the case of the dead girls and asked Gilliam, of the allegation, “Could that be investigated at this stage?”

He affirmed, “That could absolutely be investigated. There is no statute of limitations on that, and then also, if they have testimony or some type of witness saying that that is where they were killed, they can then go out and do a search and potentially find a body.”

Gilliam did caution, “It's going to be difficult years later to prove something like sexual assault, but if you can find the evidence that somebody was killed, that's totally different. And again, there's no statute of limitations. But, see, this is also, Catherine, why you don't just say, ‘Oh, that crime that that person committed is dropped off, we're not gonna investigate that any further.’ [Because] you never know who these loop back around to.”

He went on to say that if, as some victims’ testimony indicates, “this was a society of people abusing women, then, and some of them died, you really don't know who was connected to them… and who has knowledge of that. So that's why you would continue to look into all these different subjects."

This “ongoing conspiracy” involves people still prominent in the media, Hollywood, business, and politics. Powerful pedophiles and sex abusers should NOT get away with their crimes just because they are wealthy and influential. What is the point of being a Republic if our oligarchy always evades accountability? We might as well have an official aristocracy. That’s what the Justice Department ought to understand.

Herridge asked if the released email about the dead girls was blackmail. Gilliam warily answered, “It looks like it could be any of several things. It could be blackmail. It could also be that somebody had some type of information, and they wanted to make it known somewhere along the way that they had nothing to do with that. We've seen that in other cases.” He concluded, “I don't think there's enough evidence at this point for me to say blackmail or not, but is there a possibility? Of course.”

Sounds as if federal authorities need to pay a visit to Zorro Ranch.

