Bondi Says ALL Epstein Files Have Been Released

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed Sunday morning that all of the Justice Department’s files related to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein have been released.

Bondi made the announcement in a letter first obtained by Fox News, which quoted the letter: “In accordance with the requirements of the Act, and as described in various Department submissions to the courts of the Southern District of New York assigned to the Epstein and Maxwell prosecutions and related orders, the Department released all ‘records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department’ that ‘relate to’ any of nine different categories.”

Among the famous names in the letter are Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill Gates, Prince Harry, Mark Zuckerberg, Woody Allen, Kim Kardashian, Kurt Cobain, and Bruce Springsteen.

In accordance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the list of names includes "all persons where (1) they are or were a government official or politically exposed person and (2) their name appears in the files released under the Act at least once," the letter said, adding that the names appear in a "wide variety of contexts."

Amid the bombshells of the recent rounds of files were revelations of billionaire Bill Gates’s ties to Epstein, his STDs from “Russian girls,” and efforts to drug his then-wife Melinda. We also saw a message about the burial of two abused girls at Epstein’s Zorro Ranch through machinations of “Madame G,” probably Ghislaine Maxwell.

One of Donald Trump’s major and most popular campaign promises was the release of the Epstein files. Some people have asked the DOJ to re-release some of the files with fewer redactions, which protect the names and details of pedophiles, and perhaps this latest release is that answer.

