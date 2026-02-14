A neighbor reported three people detained and one person dead apparently by suicide after a raid in the Tucson area which the sheriff’s office said was in connection with the search for Nancy Guthrie.

A Shadow Hills resident told KVOA News4 Tucson that besides the three people whom police arrested, one individual shot himself in the head. Police have yet to confirm the suicide report, or indeed, any death in connection with the arrests. SWAT detained a man and women at a house and a third individual at a traffic stop, according to the local outlet.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department subsequently confirmed that the SWAT operation was connected to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. The sheriff’s department, which our Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos runs, has seemed increasingly desperate to come up with any show of activity after it has failed to unearth any real leads. Part of the operation on the night of Feb. 13 was the search and seizure of a gray Range Rover in a Culver’s parking lot, with the driver being one of the three arrested.

While there is video available of the main suspect in the case fiddling with Nancy Guthrie’s camera, neither the FBI nor local police know who the individual is yet.

From KVOA:

The FBI's Operational Technology Division recently released a description of the subject seen in the doorbell camera in front of Nancy's home. The suspect is described as being between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build. A distinctive feature is the 25-liter 'Ozark Trail Hiker Pack' backpack he was carrying. The subject was seen with a ski mask and gloves in the black-and-white surveillance footage.

Unfortunately, Nanos is very much more a Democrat politician than a competent sheriff. He has forbidden his deputies from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement, and crime has skyrocketed in the county’s primary city, my hometown of Tucson, partly due to pro-crime policies such as simply releasing many criminals. Nanos is currently in a public debate with the FBI over claims that he withheld evidence related to the Guthrie case. Not only has the sheriff failed to come up with any real leads, but he was spotted enjoying himself immensely at a basketball game right before the Guthrie family begged kidnappers to release Nancy.

It is one of the worst aspects of the case that Nanos has been till now primarily in charge of it, but then again, Savannah Guthrie has been such a religious supporter of the Democrats that tragically, her mother, like so many other Tucson residents, has paid for it. Tucson has become an increasing hotspot of crime thanks to Democrat policies, and it never seems to be the people who implement the policies who suffer for them, only innocents. Nanos admitted that Savannah Guthrie asked him to step back from being in charge of the case, according to the Daily Mail on Friday, over his egregious mismanagement, so it is possible that the FBI will soon be taking over.

This is a developing story, and will be updated if necessary.

