Another School Admin Gets Raided

Good morning, and welcome. Today is Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. It is also National Tell a Fairy Tale Day, National Chili Day, National Pistachio Day, and National Letter to an Elder Day.

Today in History:

1895: Michael Owens of Toledo, Ohio, patents a glass-blowing machine to make glass bottles.

1919: What is now Acadia National Park in Maine and Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona are established.

1930: The first red and green traffic lights are installed in Manhattan, New York City.

1933: Golden Gate Bridge groundbreaking ceremony held at Crissy Field.

1952: PM Winston Churchill announces Britain has its own atomic bomb.

1983: Michael Jackson's Thriller album goes #1 and stays #1 for 37 weeks.

Birthdays today include: Victor Hugo; Levi Strauss, Buffalo Bill Cody; Herbert Henry Dow of Dow Chemical; cartoonist Tex Avery; actors Robert Alda, Jackie Gleason, and Tony Randall; Fats Domino; Ariel Sharon; Johnny Cash, Poco's Paul Cotton; rocker Mitch Ryder; and Sen. Tim Kaine.



* * *



First, there was Andre Roberts, the Des Moines school superintendent who was in the country illegally, had a long rap sheet, and was arrested for possession of firearms.

Now, it seems we have a trend here. On Wednesday morning, the FBI raided the home and office of Alberto Carvalho, the superintendent of the LA County Unified School District. Wall Street Apes broke the story Wednesday afternoon:

FBI agents raid Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s California home and office



- He admits on camera to being an illegal in America for 40 years

- $77 million taxpayers dollars missing

- Student attendance records falsified

- Additional… pic.twitter.com/idIUcW5HaM — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 25, 2026

On further investigation, I find Cavalho came originally from Portugal at age 17. He’s now 60 years old. I gather he managed to get his citizenship, though that info’s a little shaky. Available references say he’s a naturalized citizen, though nobody seems able to come up with an actual date or a location for that happening. A deep search on the net reveals nothing at all on the point. So, asking why he’s on camera saying he’s been an illegal alien for 40 years seems a pertinent question.

That said, he seems to be doing pretty well since his arrival:

🏫 LAUSD Supt Alberto Cavalho's $6.5 Million real estate portfolio



He and his wife own 6 homes, including 2 luxury waterfront condos in Miami.



🟢 95th St, Miami Shores = $2.4M

🟢 900 Biscayne #5008 = $925K

🟢 900 Biscayne #1905 = $560K

🟢 Royal Palm Way, Ft Lauderdale = $576K… pic.twitter.com/JQEkKaVaeH — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 25, 2026

The Miami connection is that Carvalho used to be the superintendent for Miami-Dade schools, during which time there were teacher cheating and adultery scandals, and where there is currently an investigation into a chatbot Carvalho was pushing. Apparently, he’s a strong proponent because he was pushing the same system in his role as head of LA County schools.

What triggered the investigation? Well, ya see, there were these non-government orgs — charities, supposedly. About six years ago, it was all over the news in Florida. CBS Miami this morning says:

The FBI served a series of search warrants at the Los Angeles home of L.A. Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, as well as the district's headquarters on Wednesday morning, officials said. Sources told CBS News that the FBI also raided a Florida residence linked to Carvalho. Agents executed the warrants at Carvalho's home in L.A.'s San Pedro neighborhood and the district's downtown L.A. headquarters building, the FBI reported, as well as a home in the Miami-area town of Southwest Ranches, which is located in Broward County. Law Enforcement sources told CBS News that the search of the Broward County home is connected to Carvalho, and that the investigations in both states are directly related to Carvalho. Carvalho was previously the superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools between 2008 and taking the LAUSD job in 2022.

Starting to sound familiar, and sketchy, too, isn’t it?

Wait, it gets better.

The LA Times picks up the story from there:

Federal authorities raided the home and office of Los Angeles Unified School District Supt. Alberto Carvalho on Wednesday morning in what appears to be a probe related to a company that developed an AI chatbot for the nation's second-largest school system. Authorities have not provided any details about the investigation. But one source with knowledge of the matter said it involved AllHere, a failed AI company whose founder was charged with fraud in 2024. Along with Carvalho's San Pedro home and office at LAUSD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles, the FBI provided an address in Florida that was searched Wednesday morning. Public records show that property is linked to an individual who worked with AllHere. FBI agents searched a residence in Southwest Ranches, a town in Broward County, Fla., in connection with the investigation, according to an FBI spokesman in Miami. According to public record databases, Debra Kerr, a salesperson whose clients included AllHere, is listed as the owner of the Florida home. Neither the FBI nor confidential sources identified Kerr on Wednesday as a target of the investigation. Attempts to contact Kerr were unsuccessful. Kerr, a successful consultant to companies seeking work with school districts, has long ties to Carvalho, going back to his time as superintendent in Miami. She worked as a consultant to AllHere and has claimed in court documents that the company owes her $630,000. The 74, an education news site, previously reported that Kerr said AllHere never paid her a commission owed for work closing the AllHere deal in Los Angeles. The outlet also reported that Kerr’s son, Richard, is a former AllHere account executive who told the 74 he pitched the company to L.A. school leaders.

It does seem obvious that the current investigation is part of the push against fraud from the Trump administration. There's much to untangle here, and I'm sure we will be hearing more soon. I'll be watching.

Thought of the Day: The words "rich," "famous," and "proctologist" are seldom used in the same sentence.

Take care. I hope to see you — and a friend — tomorrow.

