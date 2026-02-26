Maryland Law Enforcement Won’t Comply With the State’s Ridiculous Rules For ICE, and That’s a Good Thing

I still can’t believe how some Democratic leaders out there still think that ICE is the problem. But what isn’t surprising to me, however, is how some law enforcement officials disagree with what’s in place.

In this particular case, let’s look at what’s happening in Maryland. Gov. Wes Moore (yep, Democrat) recently signed two pieces of legislation into law – HB444 and SB245. With that, he’s practically requested that state and local law enforcement not enter into an agreement with ICE agents who are pursuing illegal immigrants.

Which is absolutely mind-boggling to me. Moore is basically saying that these illegal immigrant criminals deserve to be protected, and is now trying to tie the hands of law enforcement officers who simply want to enforce the rules.

Note that I said “trying” there.

Because even though both of these ordinances are signed into law, several sheriffs have already stated they will continue to work with ICE. In fact, former Maryland governor (and Republican) Larry Hogan even as such. “Governor Moore signed an emergency bill to prohibit local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE. We’re going to ignore that because we’re required to work with them.”

Right? Why in the world would Moore go out of his way to stop his own officers from enforcing the law? They know better than that.

Sheriff Charles Jenkins, who works within Fredrick County, noted, “We can continue to work with ICE without necessarily being in the program. We can still do the 48-hour holds on individuals with detainers, we can still contact ICE to let them know if an individual is about to be released with a detainer, we can also provide arrestee lists to ICE so they can review and check it.”

Now, will Moore complain about these small loopholes the sheriffs are taking advantage of to help ICE? Probably. But does he have anything to enforce? Nope. They’re doing their jobs. And despite his best efforts, they’re going to continue doing their jobs.

Jenkins continued, discussing why Moore would sign these laws to begin with. “This was all passed because of the current administration, and the perception of what everybody is watching on television is also what is happening here. It’s just the opposite.”

And what’s more, Moore’s efforts could be considered useless, as Jenkins has made it clear that ICE will continue to do its duty, even if local law enforcement is limited. “What we’re now going to see as we release these criminals over time, and we don’t turn them over to ICE in our jails, ICE is going to come out on the street to make their apprehensions.”

Exactly. Moore can talk about what good he’s doing with these laws all he wants, but the fact is that ICE is still going to take care of business in the end. All Moore seems content to do is make life more difficult for these hard-working men and women in uniform. But then again, I can say that about a lot of Democratic leaders who believe these criminals are worth protecting.

Here’s the statement from Moore when it comes to his motivation behind their signing. “What this bill does is to draw a very clear line. It says that, in Maryland, we defend constitutional rights and we defend constitutional policing, that we defend and we support the trained law enforcement in our state, and we will not allow them to be deputized by agencies that do not hold the same standards.”

The Constitution is worth defending, yes, Wes. But not for illegal immigrants who are creating havoc within this country.

Also, if you “support” law enforcement, why don’t you show that? Why create something that makes their jobs even harder to enforce?

And finally, “agencies that do not hold the same standards”? They want to arrest illegal immigrant criminals. Your officers also want to arrest criminals. Those seem like similar standards to me. My guess is you’re missing something.

The bottom line is that I don’t believe that Moore has any idea what he was thinking with these laws. But, thank goodness, law enforcement officials like Jenkins do know what to do, and they’re acting upon these actions for the greater good of these citizens.

That’s what good officers do. I cheer them on.

