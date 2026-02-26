Hillary Clinton Shrugs, Says 'I Don’t Recall' About Epstein

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sat for a closed-door deposition before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is leading the probe into how federal officials handled Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Clinton read her opening statement, which she later posted online, and while under oath, she claimed she knew nothing about the duo's crimes and didn't recall ever encountering Epstein himself.

She said she submitted a sworn statement to the committee on 13 January that she had no idea of Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal activities or the investigations into them. “The Committee justified its subpoena to me based on its assumption that I have information regarding the investigations into the criminal activities of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Let me be as clear as I can. I do not,” she said. “I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes, or offices. I have nothing to add to that.” She said she, “like every decent person,” has been horrified to learn of their crimes. She said the committee’s investigation was supposed to assess the government’s handling of the investigations, but pointed out that eight law enforcement officials were subpoenaed and that most submitted statements stating they had no information to provide. The proceedings lack transparency and are partisan, she said. “This institutional failure is designed to protect one political party and one public official, rather than to seek truth and justice for the victims and survivors, as well as the public who also want to get to the bottom of this matter. My heart breaks for the survivors. And I am furious on their behalf,” she said.

Epstein defense, rule #1: Trump.

The session took place at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, near the Clintons’ home in New York. Lawmakers pressed Hillary Clinton on her knowledge of Epstein’s network and any federal ethics failures. She shot back that the whole thing was just partisan theater meant to distract from President Donald Trump’s past ties to Epstein. She even demanded that lawmakers haul Trump in under oath, too.

When a photo from inside the room leaked online, the proceedings came to a halt, with Clinton's lawyers exploding in protest over the breach. Committee members paused questioning until they sorted out the mess, then picked up later in the afternoon.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) stupidly shared the image with conservative commentator Benny Johnson.

Soon, it will be Bill's turn: former President Bill Clinton sits in the same hot seat. Flight logs prove he rode on Epstein's private jet multiple times in the early 2000s, leaving plenty of room for Hillary's blanket denials to shift every bit of the mess onto her husband's side of the ledger.

She's spent decades perfecting the art of throwing others under the bus when the spotlight burns too brightly. Speculation already swirls that she painted any Clinton-Epstein contact as strictly Bill's problem, keeping her own hands clean.

Admittedly, as much as I loathe that woman, I tend to believe her: I can see her shrugging her hands, rolling her eyes, and telling Bill to keep her out of it.

Hillary is showing the same predatory scavenger routine she's run for years, circling old scandals and picking the meat off whatever bones still have scraps left. On the public stage, she delivers every line with a mechanical, flat, humorless drone. Behind closed doors, however, the people forced to deal with her describe her as a straight-up ass. Nobody owes this woman an ounce of sympathy after the nonsense she's pulled throughout her career.

Members of the committee plan to release transcripts and video excerpts soon, with Comer promising full transparency on every federal call that protected Epstein and Maxwell.

The committee could demand more flight logs and visitor records, or even call additional witnesses. Any gap between Hillary's story and Bill's answers will light fresh fires.

Stay with PJ Media as our lineup of brilliant writers shares more on Clinton's testimony.

Democrats have been screaming for President Trump to testify as well.

Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence after her 2021 conviction on sex-trafficking charges.

The files keep growing, and powerful names inside them refuse to fade.

Americans watch the endless finger-pointing and grow increasingly cynical about every Washington leader. The partisan games turn real questions about dead girls and broken lives into another terrible reality show. People want real answers, not more convenient memory lapses from the same old cast.

