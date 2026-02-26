First Lady of the United States Melania Trump will preside over a United Nations Security Council meeting on March 2, taking the president's chair as the United States begins its month-long turn leading the 15-member council.

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric confirmed that no first lady from any country has ever presided over a Security Council session, marking a first in the history of the United Nations.

The Security Council session will focus on children, technology, and education in areas affected by armed conflict. Trump plans to highlight how access to education builds stability and encourages tolerance across cultures.

"The first lady is reinventing her role, and this marks just another groundbreaking achievement for her," the source told Fox News Digital. "It is the first time in history a first lady will address the Security Council, keeping to her mission of empowering the next generation with education and technology." U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz told Fox News Digital that it is "fitting that the first lady, a passionate and tireless advocate for children, will preside over the first day of America’s presidency of the Security Council." "Her message of helping the helpless through education and technology fits exactly with our mission at the U.N., to achieve meaningful and lasting peace," Waltz told Fox News Digital. "As a Green Beret and now diplomat, I have seen firsthand that peace prevails where children are taught and not terrorized."

The United States holds the rotating presidency in March, giving the American delegation authority to set the agenda and chair meetings. As presiding officer, Melania Trump will sit next to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the council table in New York.

The UN Security Council consists of five permanent members with veto power, including the U.S., and ten rotating members elected for two-year terms.

When a country holds the rotating presidency, it selects themes for debate and manages procedural matters. By stepping into the chair, Melania Trump will guide the discussion and oversee the formal proceedings.

First Lady Trump brings meaningful experience to the global stage, speaking Slovenian, English, French, Italian, and German. Her multilingualism enables her to speak directly with foreign leaders without relying solely on interpreters, a skill that strengthens diplomatic engagement and builds rapport in formal settings.

During his second term, President Donald Trump has emphasized education and national strength. The first lady has focused much of her public work on youth initiatives, including digital safety and educational opportunity.

Her role at the Security Council aligns with those priorities, while addressing the impact of technology and conflict on children highlights long-term stability rather than short-term political disputes.

Melania Trump now steps into a formal leadership role within the UN framework itself, a distinction placing her in direct control of a high-level international meeting rather than in a supporting capacity.

Her appearance sends a clear signal that the United States intends to confidently engage on global issues affecting children and education. At a time when international tensions remain high, the meeting's focus on young people and opportunity reflects a forward-looking approach. Education in conflict zones influences economic stability, civic engagement, and long-term peace.

The first lady's role goes beyond symbolism; she'll guide a live diplomatic forum that shapes global conversation. Her command of multiple languages and calm public presence strengthen the image of American leadership, giving the U.S. stature when its representatives demonstrate preparation and composure on the world stage.

A stark contrast to the Democrats' recent trip to Europe, where they humiliated themselves.

First Lady Melania Trump's role in the upcoming Security Council session adds a new chapter to American diplomatic history, where the meetings highlight education, tech, and the well-being of children caught up in conflict.

Although the chair rotates monthly, the significance of this moment will remain.

