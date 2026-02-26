Regarding Captain Royce Williams

Something truly wonderful transpired during the State of the Union Address, and I love our president for it.

Naval pilot Royce Williams, during the Korean War, singlehandedly took out seven Russian MIGs, the original, real Top Gun. He is now approaching his 101st birthday.

A few years ago, I got a call from a mutual friend, a senior official with The American Legion, who told me the underreported story, and he proceeded to introduce me to Royce. We had great conversations. Very kind men, both.

Royce was originally honored with the Silver Star. The Legion thought he deserved the Medal of Honor—the highest honor — for his extraordinary service and accomplishment. Together, we got him the Navy Cross. For reasons unknown, that was as far as the Biden administration was willing to go.

I kind of called it a day after that, but the Legion pressed on.

Now, I’ve worked with our current president for a very long time. Not in an official capacity. I send memos and so forth. Used to hit him up for money for politicos, which he always gave, kindly. Despite some wild tweets, he is a very kind man. Sometimes I hear my words, sometimes I don’t. I’ve served 5 presidents in different ways, and I feel it is a civic duty. Plus an honor. I stopped actually working for elected officials years ago, but if anyone needs me, I will always be there… It’s a blessing to be asked for input.

Back to the point: I was not at all involved in this, by the way. Had no involvement in the State of the Union, and I claim no credit. But I came down from my hotel room in Florida to watch the very long address, and all of a sudden, I saw Royce in the gallery! And then I see the President of the United States proceed to tell Royce’s extraordinary story. And award him the Medal of Honor. And then the military aide proceeded right then and there to place it around his neck. It was a shockingly surprising moment for me. I cannot honestly say I didn’t cry.

Royce Williams is a name all Americans should know. Now, thanks to our president and The American Legion, many more do. There will never be another Royce. Thank you, Captain, well deserved. And thank you to the American Legion and, of course, the president.

Here’s the bonus point: whilst there is only one Captain Royce Williams, and while I had a personal interest in the story, there are many other heroes out there worthy of honor, worthy of being noticed, and again, say what you will, but President Donald J. Trump is on the case. There will be more honors. Global concerns endure, of course, but it is clearly a very good time to be an American. We are honoring our heroes and creating a safer world all at once. Maybe he says random stuff from time to time, but what’s not to love?