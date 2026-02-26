SNL Predicted the Horrific Transgender Cult 40 Years Ago

I came across an old Saturday Night Live sketch on social media and had to share it with you. Back in 1987, SNL aired a sketch that, at the time, played as outrageous satire. Nearly four decades later, it feels less like comedy and more like a scary prophecy.

In the sketch, Dr. Jacob Hoffritz, a small-town obstetrician played by Phil Hartman, tells a People Magazine reporter he has delivered more than 4,300 babies in 21 years, all girls. The reporter, played by Nora Dunn, is amazed.

Hoffritz proudly calls them “my little girls.”

The tone shifts when a couple, played by Bill Murray and Victoria Jackson, is brought in. During their visit, they learn their expected eighth child is also a girl. The husband, distraught because he really wanted a boy, asks whether the baby will need “that operation,” prompting the reporter to grow suspicious.

Hoffritz calmly explains that sometimes girls are born with “a penis and testicles” that must be “removed and reshaped.”

The reporter is horrified and asks him how many times this is necessary.

“Oh, I’d say.. 48, 49.. 50, 51% – in that area!” he says.

That’s when Hoffritz’s secretary, Louise, comes in. Hoffritz reveals that Louise is one of the first babies he ever delivered.

“She” is played by Jon Lovitz and looks very manly. The audience laughed, because, why wouldn’t they? Heck, we’ve all seen men who “identify” as women dress in women’s clothes, yet can’t pull off the ruse that they are women because no matter how hard they try, they still look like men. Why? Because they are.

The reporter finally objects.

“Dr. Hoffritz, can’t you see what you’re doing here?” She says. “I mean, the 48-51% – they’re not girls, they’re little boys! You have mutilated over 2,000 little boys!”

And that causes Dr. Hoffritz to explode in denial, insisting the children “weren’t boys” but “little girls.. trapped in little boys’ bodies.” As sentimental music swells, his justification unravels into something deeply unhinged. He declares that boys are inherently bad, plagued by “bad thoughts,” and deserving of punishment.

I’m sure you could have laughed at the sketch back in 1987. Why? Because it was absurd. A total farce. Nothing like that would ever happen. Right?

Today, though, you can’t laugh at it at all. And I don’t mean that because of some woke, political correctness reason but because this very thing that was being satirized by SNL as something sick and cruel has essentially become true a few decades later. You can’t laugh at the sketch now because today’s reality is so tragic.

There was a time when destroying the healthy reproductive organs of minor children was considered by everyone to be macabre and farcical.



This is from SNL in the 80’s. It’s incredible given what our culture has devolved to today.



I couldn’t laugh at this. pic.twitter.com/V5iZFw5FsJ — Denny Burk (@DennyBurk) February 24, 2026

“Trapped in the wrong body” went from a joke to becoming the mantra of the transgender cult, and is now echoed by left-wing politicians, media figures, Hollywood celebrities, and even medical institutions. Irreversible procedures are framed as compassionate care. Refusing to conform to this ideology could cost you your job or even custody of your child.

The sketch’s fictional doctor sounds eerily familiar in an era when children are encouraged to transition. At the same time, parents are emotionally blackmailed with the line, “Would you rather have an alive daughter, or a dead son?”

The sketch also skewered the media for going along with the insanity. The fictional People magazine cover celebrated the “girl-crazy” doctor, complete with a glossy human-interest spin.

