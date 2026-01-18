The Morning Briefing: Climate Loons — the Wrongest Wrong People in the History of Wrong

Top O' the Briefing
The cultists in the Church of Climate Change Alarmists sure are resilient for people who are convinced that we're all so fragile that the weather is soon going to kill us. Maybe I'm simplifying their message; it's difficult to pay close attention to those who are permanently in the throes of hysteria.
One of the greatest upsides to writing about politics is that I can vent my frustrations with the lunatic left and enjoy myself while doing so. The climate cultists are particularly enjoyable to mock because the aforementioned hysteria makes the poor dears so easy to trigger. One mention of "Floaty the Polar Bear" and the climate kiddies are off to Shrieksville.
I have run afoul of the thought police many times over the years when writing about climate change, which is proof of just how sensitive they are. My premise has always been that I do believe that climate changes, I just don't think that we are the primary drivers of that. That would of course mean that all of the New World Order machinations they want to subject us to won't help one bit.
You can see why they get disgruntled.
Catherine did a deep dive over the weekend into some of the latest caterwauling from the Chicken Little crowd:
The dangerous hot air is mostly coming from climate alarmists. A wacky professor hysterically claimed to the New York Times that Donald Trump’s science-based policies will cause droughts, wildfires, and floods around the world.
After more than 60 years of 100% failed predictions, and no climate doom, you’d think the climate liars would admit reality. But that would require surrendering a whole lot of money and power. Instead, the alarmists just double down and screech louder than ever that if they don’t trample more God-given rights and impoverish yet more citizens, the whole world will burst into flames.
“Emissions will be higher,” wailed Justin S. Mankin, an associate professor at Dartmouth College. “Trump’s greenhouse gas emissions will cause Trump’s heat waves, Trump’s droughts, Trump’s floods, and Trump’s wildfires.” The horror!!!
That's the most irritating thing about the climate change panic-mongers: they've never gotten anything right. A couple of years ago, someone referred to my beliefs on climate change as being different because it's a "generational thing," which is true. I'm from the generation that was told we were all going to freeze to death. Then we were told that overpopulation was going to make us all starve to death. Then it was the sun that was going to kill us. We've been told that the polar ice caps are going to melt away in five years for almost two decades now.
I'm from the generation that's been forced to live through a series of bad remakes of "The Boy Who Cried Wolf," so I don't freak out very easily.
Despite being monumentally mistaken all of the time, the climate crazies are still given myriad opportunities to waste taxpayers' money and drive up the cost of consumer goods. They're some of the most galling examples of the Democrats' "failing upward" model of governance. They're brilliant at selling fear.
There are plenty of things going on in the world that we should legitimately worry about, it's rather perverse to be devoted to making stuff up. And it's borderline criminal for people to be getting wealthy off of creating apprehension where there needn't be any.
OK, maybe not so borderline.
The Mailbag of Magnificence
We'll start with this from John:
Look,
Boy vs boys Girls vs girls Trans vs Trans
If the opposing school doesn't have, for example , a Trans miler, then the Trans miler runs the track alone for a time. While we watch, yawn. Easy fix for individual sports.
Team sports not so easy. Difficult to fill a Trans Team. So here's an early life lesson, You don't always get what you want.
Keep up my first read in the morning!
I know there's some tongue-in-cheek happening here. All I'll say is that I'm glad I didn't have to deal with any of this when my daughter was running high school and college. It's especially surprising when you consider that we lived in Southern California. Just ten years ago this wasn't an issue there. Like I wrote, it all became a problem because the Biden Dems tried to mainstream the fringe of a fringe.
Paul in Indiana writes:
This is why I read your newsletter everyday. You hit the nail on the head about "jellyfish" Republicans!
Please continue with your great articles!
Also, go Indiana Hoosiers in the National Championship game!
Thank you, Paul! Let us hope that President Trump can turn most of the GOP into vertebrates. The Hoosiers' lightning-quick rise to the top of college football is the most stunning thing I've seen in college sports. I'm a University of Arizona fan, so I'm acutely aware of how difficult it is to turn a basketball school into a football power. Good luck!
This is from Bob:
Good morning, Mr. Kruiser!
This from this morning’s briefing: Through the miracle of air travel, I have returned to my beloved desert. This was a relatively quick trip to Michigan for me, but it was a chilly one. I may need days to thaw.
… of course, you knew anyway … but this is precisely why I migrate to southwest Florida in the winter months.
The ridiculousness of the Left and their thought processes were on full display yesterday. The “science is settled” on climate change … but not on what one’s gender is!
Keep in mind: the same people who believe that boys can really be girls if they so “identify” are the same people who believe to their core that the authors of the 14th Amendment were committed to the principle of “anchor babies” when they wrote it!
Yes, I did know, but this last trip seemed to feature extra helpings of cold.
It's laughable that the Democrats constantly refer to themselves as "the party of science" when they've all but abandoned biology. And I'm being generous when I say "all but," there.
We'll wrap up with a couple of things about Minnesota. First, this from "lobbstaar":
Just a thought: how about a straight up trade: Canada can have Minnesota and we'll take Alberta.
Win - Win, right?
I'm assuming that the Canadian beer will be better than the Minnesota beer, so, yeah.
This is the conclusion to a long, thoughtful note from Joshua in Minnesota:
You've written recently about how you'd be okay if Minnesota seceded from the United States and maybe joined Canada. Three years ago several Minnesota legislators half-seriously proposed a bill to allow the western two-thirds of the state to secede and form a new state. We're fine with Democrats having the eastern third of Minnesota -- the rest of us just want to be free of them. As long as Democrats control the Secretary of State's office and almost all the judiciary, things won't get any better here.
Please don't assume the worst about all Minnesotans. At least half of us are horrified about what has happened to our state.
I don't think it's out of the realm of possibility that states that are dominated by psycho Dems in large urban centers will one day see the conservative rural areas try to break away. It's already been discussed in Washington, Oregon, and California too. We're not there yet, but we're getting pushed pretty hard, aren't we? Keep the faith!
Thank you again to all who chatted me up via the old electronic mail this week!
