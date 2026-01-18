Crazy Professor Claims Trump Will Cause Global Weather Catastrophes

The dangerous hot air is mostly coming from climate alarmists. A wacky professor hysterically claimed to the New York Times that Donald Trump’s science-based policies will cause droughts, wildfires, and floods around the world.

After more than 60 years of 100% failed predictions, and no climate doom, you’d think the climate liars would admit reality. But that would require surrendering a whole lot of money and power. Instead, the alarmists just double down and screech louder than ever that if they don’t trample more God-given rights and impoverish yet more citizens, the whole world will burst into flames.

“Emissions will be higher,” wailed Justin S. Mankin, an associate professor at Dartmouth College. “Trump’s greenhouse gas emissions will cause Trump’s heat waves, Trump’s droughts, Trump’s floods, and Trump’s wildfires.” The horror!!!

The New York Times assumed a dire tone:

Under President Trump, the United States has become the only nation to renege on a pledge to try to keep warming to 1.5 degrees. Its actions will make the global fight harder, scientists said. “The science is clear that every action matters and every ton of carbon matters,” said Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist and professor at Texas Tech. “There’s a price to pay for every ton of carbon we produce, and that price is being added to our global debt.”

Notice they have no problem with adding to our debt by lavishing huge amounts of money on climate projects that accomplish nothing

The science is actually clear that there is no imminent climate catastrophe. Steve Milloy, senior fellow at the Energy and Environment Legal Institute, recently shared with PJ Media that in the 10 years since the Paris Climate Accord, world governments spent $10 trillion “trying to implement the agreement …[and] emissions have increased 12% while the weather and climate remained the same.”

Panic about the climate is largely based on manipulated data and pretending every extreme weather event is a symptom of global change, despite extreme weather events having plagued the world since the fall of Adam. Yet another study just found ample evidence that “fossil fuels” drive only a very small percentage of CO2 emissions. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported not a single major Atlantic hurricane in America for this hurricane season. Your SUV is not melting the Arctic glaciers.

Rising carbon levels are beneficial for plants, including food crops. As a matter of fact, since carbon is the building block of life, restricting carbon is an attack on life itself. Then again, the same leftists who want to cut carbon also support abortion. Do you see a common theme?

Incidentally, there is no such thing as an average global temperature. It is a myth and impossible to measure. As it is, nearly a third of the temperature stations the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration uses to predict future weather and make claims about current climate conditions simply do not exist — NOAA invents what it thinks the temperatures should be to fit the narrative, and everyone on the left yells that “the science” tells us global warning is killing the planet.

Now seems like the perfect time for a Rush Limbaugh parody:

