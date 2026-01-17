College Basketball Coach Slams Anti-Israel Activists and Academia’s Moral Bankruptcy

Famous retired college basketball coach Bruce Pearl spoke out on the harassment he experienced as a pro-Israel Jew in the world of universities, and slammed the hypocrisy of those who protested for Hamas, but not for the Iranian freedom uprising.

The same leftists who wrecked both private and public property and disrupted cities and universities for months in support of Palestinian terrorists are now strangely indifferent to the massacre of thousands of Iranians who dared to stand up against the dictatorial terror-sponsoring regime there. Bruce Pearl, who recently stepped away as head coach of the Auburn Tigers, discussed this phenomenon and the danger of men in women’s sports on the “Ruthless” podcast.

“Right now, you've got thousands of Iranians — women, men, they're out there in the streets just asking for freedom and not have to live under this Islamic extremism insanity right now,” Pearl emphasized on the podcast Friday. “Where are the college protesters? Where are they? On every Ivy League campus, they ought to be ashamed of themselves for not being out there in the thousands.”

The reality is that American college students by and large do not protest because a certain group of people is actually suffering under tyranny or genocide. That is why they couldn’t give a hoot about the Israelis whom Hamas and Hezbollah massacred, or the Christians killed in Syria, Nigeria, and many other countries. Likewise, they probably know next to nothing about the Iranian protests, especially since almost every Western outlet has tried to pretend the protests are purely economic. The anti-Israel protests were ideological; the antisemitism that is so ubiquitous now in higher education fueled them.

Pearl slammed the moral cowardice of most teachers at major U.S. universities and colleges now. “We're afraid to teach. We're afraid to have hard conversations. Because, at a university, we've got to teach both sides to this. Wait a second — you know what — sometimes there are both sides. Good versus evil. Right versus wrong. 'But we want to be institutionally neutral.' Really? It doesn't work!”

Pearl explained that being openly Jewish and pro-Israel brought him a “lot of flak” from antisemitic haters in academia. “Go back to Israel,” some have taunted Pearl. It is ridiculous that many people believe being pro-Hamas is perfectly compatible with being an American, but being pro-Israel is somehow a detriment to one’s American patriotism.

The former coach stated emphatically, “I love this country. I'd give my life for this country. But at the same time, I can still love my Jewish ancestral homeland. I can still love my faith. It doesn't make me less American. But it's the argument you get.”

Pearl also talked about how he had gone to the Supreme Court to express his support for keeping biological men out of women’s sports at a rally, and expressed his disappointment that similar rallies did not occur in support of the Iranians.

He then threw in a compliment for Donald Trump and his handling of affairs in the Middle East. Unfortunately, however, Donald Trump appears to be backtracking on his promise to support the Iranian protesters with a strike on the regime that is killing them, possibly under Qatari influence.

The anti-Israel protesters were thorough hypocrites.

