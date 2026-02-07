Booze, Belief, and Ballooning Wealth in Ilhan Omar’s Inner Circle

A Conversion That Raised Eyebrows

One thing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has never lacked is attention, but recent attention hits closer to home.

When she married political consultant Tim Mynett in 2020, public whispers followed her about an affair while he remained married to Beth Mynett. Before they were wed, Mynett converted to Islam, a faith that draws a firm moral line against alcohol. Soon afterwards, pictures and accounts of Mynett surfaced, showing him hauling liquor into Omar's Washington home and smoking cigarettes, bad behavior for a recently converted man.

A spokesperson for the congresswoman stated that Omar and Mynett married "Islamically and legally" in 2020. Traditional Sunni Islam, to which Omar belongs, religiously forbids a Muslim woman from marrying a non-Muslim man. The statement implied that Mynett had either converted to Islam or that the couple had undertaken a religious ceremony satisfying Sharia requirements. However, the production, sale, and consumption of alcohol are strictly prohibited by Islamic law (haram). Mynett’s active role at a winery and the specific pursuit of profit from alcohol sales present a theological conflict with the faith Omar frequently cites as a guiding moral compass in her legislative work. The congresswoman has not publicly addressed this discrepancy. Her office has maintained a strict separation between her legislative duties and her husband’s private ventures, stating she has no involvement in his business dealings.

Haram Harvest in the Golden State

Once Mynett partnered with Will Hailer in eStCru LLC, a California company marketed as a winery, all the contradictions sharpened; Islamic law treats alcohol as harmful, forbidden without exception.

And yet a Muslim convert now stands behind a wine venture that hosts over 40 wineries, but eStCru shows no visible production, tasting room, or operational footprint. Social media channels conveniently remain silent, while industry traces stay thin.

Lawsuits accusing Mynett and Hailer of defrauding investors in wine and cannabis ventures, resulting in settlements without admitting guilt, leaving behind a paper-heavy enterprise built more on claims than grapes.

From Pennies to Millions Overnight

Adding fuel to their growing fire, financial disclosures indicate that eStCru's value climbed from about $15,000 to $50,000 in 2023 to a reported range of $1 million to $5 million.

Another Mynett-linked firm, Rose Lake Capital LLC, surged from negligible value to as much as $25 million. Combined household assets landed between $6 million and $30 million, a vast difference from the negative net worth Omar reported when starting her congressional career in 2019.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Md.) requested records, audits, SEC filings, and travel documentation connected to East Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

“There are serious public concerns about how your businesses increased so dramatically in value only a year after reporting very limited assets. Further, after these reports about financial trouble and alleged fraud, the Committee has serious questions about how eStCru’s valuation increased by up to $5 million in a single year,” continued Chairman Comer. “According to Rose Lake Capital’s website, it is staffed by five former diplomats who have experience in over 80 countries and involvement in 11 free trade agreements. However, the website does not name specific employees or advisors, nor does it provide asset portfolio information. As a result, the Committee requests documents and communications related to the finances of eStCru LLC and Rose Lake Capital LLC.”

A History That Won’t Stay Buried

Omar's history has been fraught with controversy; claims about her marriage to her brother haven't gone away, along with a $500 campaign finance fine and a $3,500 repayment tied to misuse of funds for travel and legal fees.

Her infamous remark that "some people did something" regarding 9/11 sparked national backlash. Her tweets alleging Israel hypnotized the world or bought loyalty through money clarified how "progressive" she was as a leader of the Squad.

And in 2023, House Republicans removed her from the Foreign Affairs Committee over concerns about her judgment, BDS advocacy, and rhetoric about foreign policy.

Each pattern laid bricks for a foundation that left little room for any benefit of the doubt.

Vinegar, Timing, and Convenient Chaos

Finally, during a town hall in Minneapolis, a man, using a syringe, sprayed Omar with apple cider vinegar as he shouted demands nobody could understand. Anthony James Kazmierczak was charged with third-degree assault, and later federal counts for impeding a U.S. employee were added. His background highlighted "conservative posts" and past drunken driving issues.

As of yet, there's no evidence suggesting the event was staged, yet the attack arrived as financial scrutiny intensified.

Following the old chestnuts of hateful rhetoric for escalating threats, she is seemingly trying to redirect attention away from unanswered questions.

In typical leftist style, Omar and Mynett rail against elites while they enjoy their own elite lifestyles. A wine business tied to a religious conversion forbidding alcohol captures the entire contradiction in a single, sour glass.

Principles preached loudly tend to falter when profits quietly ferment.

