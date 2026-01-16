Tufts Professor Drag Queen to Give Harvard Lecture on Kamala and Mamdani

A “queer ethnography” professor who goes by the name “LaWhore Vagistan” when in drag has been invited to Harvard University to give a special lecture on Kamala Harris.

Harvard last year hired Kareem Khubchandani, an associate professor of Race, Colonialism, and Diaspora Studies at Tufts University, as a visiting professor. Now, the wacko who spends his free time dressing up like a female caricature and performing gross sexual routines is back, not only to continue teaching classes, but to host a special and especially disgusting political lecture.

The drag queen professor is still set to teach “Queer Ethnography” and “RuPaulitics Queer Ethnography” for Harvard’s Studies of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Department. But on Feb. 10, he will host the 2025-2026 Matthiessen Lecture at the woke Ivy League university called “Auntologies: Queer Aesthetics and South Asian Aunties.” It is going to feature discussions of two high-profile Democrat politicians — Zohran Mamdani and Kamala Harris.

Khubchandani performs in drag under the vile name “LaWhore Vagistan.” The first name supposedly comes from Lahore, Pakistan, where Kareem would almost certainly be executed for his activities. And the second name — well, I don’t think I really need to explain what word Khubchandani combined with “Pakistan.”

The Harvard description of the upcoming lecture enthuses, “The figure of the aunty is ubiquitous in South Asian public culture. Most recently, incumbent New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani repeatedly named the ‘aunties’ that tirelessly supported his mayoral campaign. This is not an uncalculated mention and has many precedents.” Mamdani’s most famous mention of his aunt was when he claimed she was afraid to wear a hijab on the New York subway after 911, even though it turned out his aunt does not wear a hijab at all and did not live in New York after the 2001 terrorist attack.

But to return to Khubchandani’s creepy lecture description:

During Kamala Harris’s 2024 presidential run, she described herself as “Auntie” on her Twitter profile and had a “chitthi brigade” of South Indian aunties supporting her campaign. In 2016 an Indian newspaper caused a national stir by labeling a politician “aunty national.” The mention of “aunties” in South Asian contexts is vexed, inviting both warmth and revulsion. This talk draws on the tools of queer studies to demonstrate how the study of aunties can elucidate important questions of gender, sexuality, and normativity.

What the actual hell (and I do mean hell, the obvious source of this insanity) does any of this mean? Inviting “warmth and revulsion”? Important questions of “normativity”? I think Donald Trump needs to cut off Harvard’s federal funding again.

The reality is that “LaWhore Vagistan” is not an academic; he is a mentally ill activist with a pseudo-academic veneer.

Kareem Khubchandani is Associate Professor of theater, dance, and performance studies at Tufts University. He is the author of the award-winning books Decolonize Drag and Ishtyle: Accenting Gay Indian Nightlife. He is also co-editor of the Lambda Literary-nominated Queer Nightlife, guest editor of Text and Performance Quarterly’s “Critical Aunty Studies,” and associate editor for GLQ: A Journal of Lesbian and Gay Studies. His new book, Lessons in Drag: A Queer Manual for Academics, Artists, and Aunties is now out from Brandeis University Press.

Whenever I read something like this lecture description and Khubchandani’s bio, I am reminded why I did not go to an Ivy League university or decide to pursue a master’s degree. What a horrendous waste of some $85,000 a year to send a kid to Harvard for such perverted indoctrination.

