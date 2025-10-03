Harvard Hires Drag Queen Named ‘LaWhore Vagistan’ as Visiting Gender Studies Professor

Kareem Khubchandani, an associate professor of Race, Colonialism, and Diaspora Studies at Tufts University, has been hired as a visiting professor of gender and sexuality studies at Harvard University.

Advertisement

Aside from teaching the trifecta of liberal bête noires, Professor Khubchandani's side gig is perfectly suited to his new responsibilities — teaching young people everything they need to know about sex but are afraid to ask.

He's a drag queen who goes by the stage name “LaWhore Vagistan.”

How do you do fellow students, my name is LaWhore Vagistani." pic.twitter.com/tmHTZXozCt — BlabberingCollector (@BlabberingC) October 2, 2025

Harvard just hired Indian drag queen "Lawhore Vagistan” as visiting professor.



He’s teaching:

— Queer Ethnography &

— RuPaulitics: Drag, Race, and Desire



Harvard also offers remedial math.



Harvard is a joke. pic.twitter.com/mHnzIPRb8T — Sarah Parshall Perry (@SarahPPerry) October 1, 2025

According to Webster's, ethnography is "the scientific description of the customs of individual peoples and cultures." There is no "science" involved in this flim flam. Calling the course "Queer Ethnography" is a way to give a patina of legitimacy to an artificially constructed academic swindle to obey the dictates of "inclusivity" and "diversity."

According to Harvard, Khubchandani was hired under a visiting professor endowment for “eminent scholars studying issues related to sexual minorities." There's nothing "eminent" about Khubchandani except perhaps his outrageous choice of lipstick and eye shadow.

Advertisement

This course is an easy "A" for whatever pseudo-scientific major students are studying to receive a Harvard degree. According to his website, Khubchandani is promising to bring “the nightclub to the classroom, and vice versa, teaching critical race, postcolonial, and gender theory through lipsync and lecture. "

It sounds like he will grade how well the students pull off a drag performance. Parents who are paying for this (and there aren't many of them) might want to rethink their choices

Professor LaWhore Vagistan will teach “Queer Ethnography” and “RuPaulitics: Drag, Race, and Desire” at Harvard.



Students will do hands-on exercises and attend a drag show as part of the class. Big thanks to the Harvard Gender and Sexuality Caucus for making this happen! pic.twitter.com/cVqNUg5hFM — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) October 2, 2025

Does it surprise you that Khubchandani is pro-Palestinian?

A man named "LaWhore Vagistan", a Toronto-based drag queen, performs a peculiar dance with a backdrop that reads "Free Palestine."



🎥@l3v1at4an pic.twitter.com/3Cfc4lWOvb — Awesome Jew (@Awesome_Jew_) July 4, 2024

New York Sun:

Mr. Khubchandani, whose biography indicates he uses “any pronouns,” earned his undergraduate degree from Colgate University in 2004 and received a PhD in performance studies from Northwestern University 10 years later. The 41-year-old professor has published several books, including “Decolonize Drag” and “Ishtyle: Accenting Gay Indian Nightlife.” The former examines how “gender is used as a form of colonial governance to eliminate various types of expression” and centers on “several gender performers that resist and laugh at colonial projects through their aesthetic practices.”

Advertisement

We all know Harvard is trolling the right with this appointment. They're sticking out their tongue at Donald Trump and mouthing, "nyah, nyah, nyah" as the administration continues its efforts to bring Harvard to heel.

Exclusively for our VIPs: ADL Deletes 'Glossary of Extremism and Hate,' Removing Reference to Charlie Kirk and TPUSA

I really hope Trump sees this and, to spite the brainless Harvard administration, he should stop negotiating a deal immediately and force them to beg for talks to restart.

This kind of disrespect for the president — any president — needs to be dealt with harshly.

The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.