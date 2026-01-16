McMahon Investigates California Community Colleges for ‘Trans’ Athletes

The California Community College Athletic Association (3C2A) has drawn federal scrutiny for still allowing transgender-identifying athletes — i.e., biological males — to participate in women’s sports.

3C2A policies allow “a trans[gender] female...or non-binary student-athlete who has completed at least one calendar year of testosterone suppression treatment...[to] compete on a women’s team.” A “transgender female” is actually a biological male. The Department of Education (ED) is investigating 3C2A for violating Title IX by allowing males on female teams, per a Jan. 15 press release.

ED received complaints about three female athletes who accused 3C2A of discrimination after a male athlete was welcomed to a college’s women’s volleyball team and allowed into female locker facilities during the 2024-2025 school year. That is no longer allowed by executive mandate.

ED is tasked with ensuring the Trump administration’s affirmation of only two biological sexes is implemented. “The fact that a Community College Athletic Association has a ‘Transgender Participation Policy’ is a stunning indictment of our culture. Women’s sports are for women. Yet California’s Governor Gavin Newsom—despite admitting the truth on a podcast—continues to put ideology above the safety of and fairness for his own students. The Trump Administration will not tolerate policies that erase women’s rights,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey.

3C2A establishes policies for colleges that receive federal funding, which means that it has to comply with federal requirements such as recognizing only two biological sexes. If not, its partner colleges could lose federal funding.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week on state laws about men in women’s sports, during which multiple witnesses and justices seemed to need as much basic biology education as 3C2A.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the Biden appointee who became infamous in her confirmation hearings for declining to define what a woman is, lost herself in a morass of ineluctable idiocy. “And so, to the extent that you have an individual who says what is happening in this law is that it is treating someone who is transgender but who does not have, because of the medical interventions and the things that has, have been done, who does not have, uh, the same, uh, threat to physical competition and safety and all of the reasons that the state puts forward, that’s actually a different class, says this individual,” she rambled.

California female athletes deserve to compete within a framework of reality instead of fantasy, without a mentally ill man who could physically endanger them.

ED’s Richey said, “The Title IX [Special Investigations Team] looks forward to investigating this matter to ensure every woman has equal access to educational programs and athletic opportunities—because fairness and safety are non-negotiable.”

3C2A should not be allowed to set policy for federal funding recipients while defying the Trump administration's rules.

