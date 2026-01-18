Renee Good’s Partner Is Now Under DOJ Investigation

The Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into Rebecca Good, the partner of Renee Nicole Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis earlier this month after she attempted to run the agent over with her car. Federal investigators want to know if Rebecca Good impeded law enforcement in the moments before the ICE agent opened fire on the vehicle.

NBC News has more:

The federal investigation into the shooting by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Jonathan Ross is focusing more on Becca Good, including what officials said were her possible ties to activist groups, and less on Ross’ actions when he fired into Renee Good’s vehicle during an immigration operation last week, the people said. The fatal encounter has touched off protests in Minneapolis and calls for accountability for immigration officers, whose tactics have resulted in at least 10 other shootings since September. Antonio Romanucci, Becca Good’s lawyer, said in a statement Saturday that “there has been no contact from the FBI or federal officials indicating Becca Good is the subject of an investigation.” The Justice Department is also investigating Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey under the theory they conspired to impede federal immigration agents through their public statements, according to a senior law enforcement official and person familiar with the matter. The Democratic officials have criticized ICE’s enforcement tactics and said in statements the investigation was obviously political. Frey said he would not be intimidated.

The confrontation unfolded when Renee Nicole Good positioned a plum-colored Honda Pilot sideways across a Minneapolis street, blocking ICE vehicles during an operation. Images from the scene show Rebecca Good standing outside the SUV with her phone while the vehicle remained parked perpendicular to the road. Renee stayed behind the wheel as Rebecca heckled the ICE agents from outside the vehicle.

Video captured on the ICE agent’s phone shows one ICE officer ordering Renee to exit the vehicle. Rebecca can be heard shouting, "Drive, baby, drive, drive." Renee drove off, hitting Ross, prompting him to fire multiple shots through the windshield and open window in self-defense. An incident report from the Minneapolis Fire Department states that Renee Good was shot four times, sustaining wounds to her chest, arm, and head.

As PJ Media previously reported, Rebecca was heard sobbing after the incident, saying, "It's my fault" at the scene.

The Justice Department is also investigating Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey over whether they conspired to impede federal immigration agents. The probe into Walz and Frey is in its early stages and stems from their public statements denouncing the massive federal deployment to Minneapolis.

"When the governor or the mayor threaten our officers, when the mayor suggests that he's encouraging citizens to call 911 when they see ICE officers, that is very close to a federal crime,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News.

