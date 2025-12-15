The Morning Briefing: Busy Weekend for the Worst of Humanity

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is off "Splitting the G" with some occasionally employed Irish folk flautists.

Those of you who have been hanging around the Briefing for a while are familiar with my weekend news blackouts. From the time I publish the Friday Briefing until I get back to work on Sunday night, the only news I pay attention to is sports news. It's always an adventure when I start catching up on what I missed during my regularly scheduled hiatus.

This week it was like getting hit with a firehose of evil. I was just reading about what happened at Brown University and in Australia when the news from Brentwood about Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, was breaking. I was hoping that I could find something that didn't involve murder to write about, but that was my hint that murder was unavoidable.

I just have a couple of observations, then we will get out of here quickly today and hope the news lightens up a lot for the rest of the week.

Let's get to Australia first. We all know what the problem is there. Everyone around the world knows what the problem is there. This is from something that Catherine wrote yesterday:

Following years of anti-Israel and pro-Islamist rhetoric from the Australian government, not to mention its recognition of a “Palestinian state,” Israel’s prime minister is blaming Australia’s government for violent antisemitism. Two Muslims gunned down dozens of Jews, including a child, at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Australia. And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is laying some of the blame on Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for his shameful policies that fuel terrorism.

Gosh, it's feels like we've heard this story before.

In a world that wasn't completely insane, Australian leaders would take a hard look at the real problems they are facing, as well as the causes of those problems. That would require some deep self-reflection and honesty on the part of those leaders, though, and those aren't real strong suits for radical lefties.

Proving that libs all over the world are dishonest dullards, the Aussie elites are blaming guns:

Australia signaled plans for tougher gun laws as the country began mourning victims of its worst mass shooting in almost 30 years, in which a father and son duo killed 15 people at a Jewish celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach https://t.co/7Lxya05PDi — Reuters (@Reuters) December 15, 2025

As I posted (TWEETED) on X, they're ignoring the Allahu Akbar elephant in the room.

Leftists the world over have a greater fear of being called Islamophobic by another leftist than they do of having their lives ended by Islamic terrorists. This means that Australian Jews are still in danger. Strengthening the already Draconian gun laws isn't going to make the radical Islamists any less inclined to kill their way to however many virgins they've been promised.

There's another bucket list country I can cross off before ever visiting it because of what the lefties have done to the place.

The news about Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, is wrenching. Details are still sketchy, but I don't want to discuss the particulars of the murders; it's the reaction to the news I'd like to touch on. I saw a couple of lefties post about how awful the reaction from us MAGA types would probably be because Reiner was, put mildly, rather outspoken about his politics. It's all projection. They can't fathom that we aren't awful like they are. Here's an example of how it played out:

Notice that the American right is NOT celebrating Rob Reiner’s murder. I see post after post honoring his remarkable contribution to our culture despite his strident embrace of progressive lunacy in his later years. This is America displaying our common humanity. May his memory,… — Bret Weinstein (@BretWeinstein) December 15, 2025

That was the tone in every reaction I saw. My HotAir colleague David Strom wrote an R.I.P. post that features some more nice reactions. Many have noted that Reiner was one of the few radical, loud lefties who wasn't a hateful jerk in response to the news of Charlie Kirk's assassination. In fact, he was very respectful.

Not that I had any worries, but it was nice to be reassured that we haven't let all of the Trump Derangement Syndrome toxicity coming from the left make us start acting like them.

Let's hope that little bit of good news leads to a less horror-filled week.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.