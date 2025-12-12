'Unwoke' Free-for-All #95: Dems Have Commie Fever and the Cure Is MORE MAGA

(Reminder: Every episode is on the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Here we go again — the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media are getting worked up about something that isn't actually happening. This time, it's an alleged splintering of the MAGA coalition that propelled President Trump back into office last year. We're falling apart, don't you know?

The commies might want to sit down for this news — we're doing just fine over here.

The lefties are reading far too much into Marjorie Taylor Greene's decision to take her ball and go home. It's a ball that none of us were playing with, by the way. Notorious MTG can try and be disruptive all she wants, but even those of us who used to like her have wearied of her shtick. She's leaving office early because she knows she can't survive a Republican primary; the only popularity she has at the moment is with Democrats who want to get some useful idiot mileage out of her.

Independent thought is forbidden on the other side of the aisle, which is why Dems always misread squabbles among Republicans. We can mix it up on the regular over here, have a drink or two, then get back to business. That's a big part of what makes it a Grand Old Party.

I wish that I had kept a log of the mainstream media's "REPUBLICAN CIVIL WAR!" false narratives/fever dreams over the years. Thinking back, I would guess that there have been at least four big ones every year in the twenty-plus years that I have been chronicling Dem media bias. It's just a bunch of chihuahuas barking at shadows over there.

Let 'em bark; we've got commies to disenfranchise.

