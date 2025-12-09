Dem Media Lapdogs Will Never Understand That the GOP Isn't a Hive Mind

A casual observer of the Democratic Party these past few months just might think that there is some serious division and in-fighting going on over there. Uncharacteristic in-fighting, I should add. The Trump-era Dems have been pretty good at letting their Trump Derangement Syndrome symptoms bond them and put on a unified front.

True, there have been some internecine squabbles in Dem Land, but they're not that serious. It's like a family who gets along quibbling about where to go for dinner on a Saturday night. Everyone ends up on the same page in short order. These things barely reach the level of actual disagreement.

What's happening with the Democrats right now is merely some foot-stomping by the old guard as it is being pushed towards the door it will have to walk through sooner or later. There's no ideological rift. Chuck Schumer is just as commie as Zohran Mamdani, he's just always been more coy about it. He figured he could get away with more if he wasn't throwing hammer and sickle flags in everyone's faces, and he was probably right.

In the end, the Democrats are a hive mind, an ideological monolith where dissent is not welcomed.

Over here on the right side of the aisle, we like to mix it up a lot. If I ever run into a Republican who thinks that everything the party is doing is great, I immediately suggest that he or she find a doctor who is familiar with NFL concussion protocols. We're still a family too, we're just rowdier. We're the clan that sees at least one blow-up every Thanksgiving, usually after Uncle Frank has had his fourth glass of dinner wine — before dinner.

We're also a heck of a lot of fun, though, which is what keeps people coming back.

This procedural rough-and-tumble approach is completely foreign to the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media, which is why they always misread any disagreement or dissension in the Republican ranks.

At present the MSM hacks are busy reading WAY too much into Marjorie Taylor Greene's planned early departure from Congress next year. Veteran New York Times Opinion columnist Michelle Goldberg just wrote a piece titled, "Republican Women Suddenly Realize They're Surrounded by Misogynists." Goldberg uses Marjorie Taylor Greene as the starting point for her premise:

Recently several Republican congresswomen have been complaining, on and off the record, that their party’s leaders, especially Mike Johnson, the House speaker, don’t take them seriously. It started with Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a onetime MAGA icon who is resigning next month. “They want women just to go along with whatever they’re doing and basically to stand there, smile and clap with approval, whereas they just have their good old boys club,” she said in September. It turns out she’s not alone in her frustration.

Bear in mind that, prior to Notorious MTG's decision to leave early and whine about President Trump while doing so, the mainstream media Dem propagandists dismissed every opinion of hers as the ravings of a populist MAGA madwoman. Now it's like they've all wandered onto the set of a Hallmark Christmas movie with her and are about to link arms and commence caroling.

Most of Goldberg's proof of rampant misogyny in the GOP is the fact that Michelle Goldberg says there is rampant misogyny in the GOP. It's important to note here that Goldberg lives in Brooklyn and works for the New York Times, so the odds on her having actually conversed with a Republican in the last twenty years are less than those to hit a royal flush.

Goldberg focuses on the Republican women who have complained about Speaker Mike Johnson, while the article she references admits that it's not only the womenfolk who have misgivings. Anyone who has paid attention to Republican politics for more than, say, 57 seconds, knows that House Republicans complaining about a Republican House speaker is more commonplace than orange shag carpeting in mobile homes during the 1970s. It's kind of our thing over here.

Heck, it's been even more of our thing since we took back the House after the 2022 Red Trickle election. We now give each speaker the gavel and a Sword of Damocles upon election.

As with every "MAGA Implosion!" article written by Coastal Media Bubble™ denizens, there is no real there there. Republicans are allowed to question other Republicans, and even be angry while doing so. In the end, we make it work. Until the next knock-down-drag-out affair, of course.

That's incomprehensible to the unquestioning hive mind.

