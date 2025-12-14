Netanyahu: Australian Government Encouraged Violent Antisemitism

Following years of anti-Israel and pro-Islamist rhetoric from the Australian government, not to mention its recognition of a “Palestinian state,” Israel’s prime minister is blaming Australia’s government for violent antisemitism.

Two Muslims gunned down dozens of Jews, including a child, at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Australia. And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is laying some of the blame on Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for his shameful policies that fuel terrorism. Netanyahu also mourned the killing of two U.S. soldiers in Syria by an ISIS-linked ex-Syrian government jihadist.

Netanyahu spoke about the Hanukkah tragedy during a government meeting: “On August 17, about 4 months ago, I sent Prime Minister Albanese of Australia a letter in which I gave him warning that the Australian government's policy was promoting and encouraging antisemitism in Australia.”

At the time, Netanyahu warned Albanese, “Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on the antisemitic fire. It rewards Hamas terrorists. It emboldens those who menace Australian Jews and encourages the Jew hatred now stalking your streets.”

Once again, Netanyahu is warning Albanese. “Antisemitism is a cancer. It spreads when leaders stay silent; it retreats when leaders act. I call upon you to replace weakness with action, appeasement with resolve,” he stated emphatically on X. “Instead, Prime Minister, you replaced weakness with weakness and appeasement with more appeasement. Your government did nothing to stop the spread of antisemitism in Australia.”

Albanese exacerbated the mental and moral disease instead of trying to cure it. “You did nothing to curb the cancer cells that were growing inside your country. You took no action. You let the disease spread and the result is the horrific attacks on Jews we saw today,” Netanyahu accused.

He then referred to the brave civilian who took out one of the Bondi shooters. “We saw an action of a brave man — turns out a Muslim brave man, and I salute him — that stopped one of these terrorists from killing innocent Jews,” Netanyahu declared. He warned Albanese that “history will not forgive hesitation and weakness. It will honor action and strength.”

This truly is a global fight, Netanyahu highlighted, referring to the killing of two U.S. soldiers and a civilian interpreter in Syria. “They're not only trying to annihilate us. They attack us because they attack the West. In Syria we saw yesterday two American soldiers killed and one American interpreter killed as well. Killed because they represent our common culture.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was absolutely right to take out the jihadist right after the killing occurred in Syria, Netanyahu said. “We send our condolences to the people of America and I want to say that our policy is exactly that policy. That's why those who target Israelis, target our soldiers, try to kill them or try to hurt them and wound them, as happened in Gaza yesterday, we take action.”

After the Australian government recognized a Palestinian state in September, genocidal terror group Hamas issued a statement thanking Australia and the other Western nations. Australia has seen a significant rise in antisemitic attacks in the last two years. Netanyahu is right — Albanese and his government have encouraged antisemitic violence.

