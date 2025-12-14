Australia Discovers What It Means to ‘Globalize the Intifada’

What exactly would it mean to “globalize the intifada”? What would a globalized intifada even look like? At least twelve people are dead and 29 injured on Australia’s Bondi Beach Sunday, as two Muslims opened fire upon a Hanukkah celebration. And so now the world has yet another example of what looks like when an intifada is globalized.

“Intifada” means “shaking off” or “rebellion,” and refers to armed struggle against Israel, including Israeli civilians. The Jerusalem Post noted back in 2021, when there was a good deal of globalization of the intifada that went largely unnoticed, that “during the Second Intifada from 2000-2005, Palestinian terrorist groups, including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and some affiliated with Fatah, carried out hundreds of terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and security personnel, killing more than 1,000.”

And so it is clear: globalizing the intifada means doing violence to Jews the world over. When New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani refuses to condemn the term, he is tacitly admitting that he has no problem with violence against Jews who are not members of the IDF, not fighting in Gaza, but just going about their business on Bondi Beach and elsewhere.

Australia welcomed in the killers who decided to globalize the intifada on Bondi Beach. It welcomed them as “asylum seekers” and “refugees,” but they were actually Islamic jihadis, or became Islamic jihadis once in Australia. (Either way, it’s not a good advertisement for Australia’s immigration policy, which is essentially the same as immigration policies all over Europe and North America.) One of the mass murderers is named Naveed Akram. He is from Pakistan. The other is Khaled al-Nabulsi, who hails from Lebanon and pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS). Police said that they were “aware” of one of these grateful asylum seekers before he made the decision to murder Jews in large numbers in order to gain the favor of Allah. They did not, obviously, do anything to stop him.

After the attack, a member of the Australian parliament, Adnan Hussain, did his best to ensure that people didn’t get too upset about the globalization of the intifada. He warned that “the horrific terror attack at Bondi Beach should not be exploited to vilify a faith or its followers. The only Islam on display was embodied by Ahmed, whose courage, selflessness, and humanity led him to risk his own life to save the lives of many others.” Hussain was referring to Ahmed al-Ahmed, a fruit seller who tackled one of the jihadis and thus prevented the death toll from being even higher.

What Ahmed al-Ahmed did was heroic, but was it really more Islamic than that of Naveed Akram and Khaled al-Nabulsi? Hussain did not even attempt to explain why al-Ahmed more properly embodied the spirit of the text that exhorts its adherents to “kill them wherever you find them” (Qur’an 2:191, 4:89, 4:91, cf. 9:5) and says that the Jews are the worst enemies of the Muslims (5:82) than Naveed Akram and Khaled al-Nabulsi did.

Hussain likewise didn’t explain how Muslims and non-Muslims could coexist as equals in a society such as Australia when the Qur’an and Sunnah provide no foundation for such coexistence, and instead teach that Muslims must violently subjugate the “people of the book,” that is, primarily Jews and Christians, and enforce their subservience and second-class status.

He didn’t have to, because he knew Australian authorities wouldn’t even come close to going there. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, said in a statement: “The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing. Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected. I have just spoken to the AFP [Australian Federal Police] Commissioner and with the NSW [New South Wales] Premier. We are working with the NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed. I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the NSW Police.”

Anthony Albanese should be removed from office for serving up such weak tea at a time of crisis. But he has to tread carefully. He can’t just say what really happened, much less do anything about it. He needs those Muslim votes.

Political leaders all over the West are in the same position. That only ensures that the Bondi Beach jihad massacre will be one of many.

The establishment media never tells the truth about jihad violence and the motivating ideology behind it. That's another reason why you need PJ Media. Become a VIP member today — get all our content and none of the ads. Use code FIGHT for 60% off.