Okay, Now Take a Stroll Off the Nearest Cliff: Michigan County Board Votes to Deny Reality

What’s next for the Michigan’s Houghton County Board of Commissioners? Will it vote that ice is hot, or that the ocean is dry land? What does it say about the health of a society that it can vote against palpable and obvious reality, with none of the people involved feeling the least bit ridiculous, and with none of them being committed to a lunatic asylums, if such institutions even still existed? How long is this madness, this giant, nationwide and civilization-wide game of The Emperor’s New Clothes, going to continue?

Advertisement

The far-seeing and high-minded solons of the Houghton County Board of Commissioners have, you see, just voted down a resolution that would have given their official recognition to the fact that there are just two sexes, male and female. This was a peculiar thing to vote about, because there were two sexes before the Houghton County Board of Commissioners weighed in on this burning issue, and there will be two sexes for long, long after the Houghton County Board of Commissioners is a name known only to scholars of the minutiae of Michigan’s long and storied history.

Tuesday evening was not one of the finest moments of that history. Michigan News Source reported Thursday that the fateful vote against a reality that has fascinated human beings for millennia but was never questioned as to its factuality until our enlightened age was a resounding four to one. Fully eighty percent of the members of the Houghton County Board of Commissioners, despite being to all outer appearances sane and reasonably well educated, at least by today’s standards, voted to perpetuate the massive game of pretend that is so fashionable in our age of absurdity, and so rejected “a resolution that would have recognized just two sexes – male and female.”

The rejected resolution appears to have been a simple restatement of the obvious facts that have been taken for granted everywhere since human history began, and before that as well. It “stated that ‘unknown’ and ‘undetermined’ for sex are not options that should be considered on birth, marriage and death certificates. The resolution also encouraged other counties and the state of Michigan to adopt a similar resolution.”

Advertisement

Only one member of the wise and insightful Houghton County Board of Commissioners, a solitary fellow named Joel Keranen, voted yes on this affirmation of reality. And our times being what they are, Keranen not only found himself in a minority because of his adherence to reality; he was also decidedly on the defensive after the vote, and felt the need to explain his refusal to conform.

“I’m not denying,” Keranen assured his inquisitors, “that there are people who struggle with gender identity. I just do not think the way our society has chosen to support these people is best. We should find better ways to do this, and that can be a topic for another time. I’m glad that this has garnered much attention. It gives me an opportunity to explain myself and hopefully bring the people together rather than divide us.”

Keranen shouldn’t count on that any more than he could count on his friends and neighbors affirming things we all once learned in kindergarten, or before that. In its wholehearted embrace of woke madness, however, the stunning and brave Houghton County Board of Commissioner may soon find itself out of step with its constituency.

Related: HHS Calls a Man a Man, Sparking Outrage Among Leftists

That’s because, as Michigan News Source noted, “Houghton County voted in support of Republican Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. The county had 11,181 people vote for Trump and 7,881 vote for Democrat Kamala Harris. In January, Trump ordered an executive order that stated, ‘It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality.’”

Advertisement

Maybe it’s time for new blood on the Houghton County Board of Commissioners: people who know a naked emperor when they see one, know simply from a glance that the exalted unclothed personage is not an empress, and who refuse to go along with the prevailing insanity, however much a majority it is able to muster in favor of closing one’s eyes to the way things really are. The left’s defeat in its war against reality is inevitable, however long ultimate victory may take to attain. Until then, kudos to lonely Joel Keranen for holding out.

No matter how heavy the pressure gets, PJ Media will keep telling you the truth, and will never deny manifest reality. Become a VIP member today — get all our content and none of the ads. Use code FIGHT for 60% off.