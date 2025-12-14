World Leader Pretend: Maduro's Hilarious Prop-Driven Propaganda

Nicolás Maduro is no stranger to using propaganda to attempt to control Venezuelans. For example, he produces a state TV cartoon called Súper Bigote — or Super Mustache in English — that features him as a superhero who draws power from his big, bushy mustache in order to fight off the imperialists. His regime also uses AI-generated news anchors to deliver information during state-run news programs. And if you ever see him in front of a crowd, especially lately, it's usually made up of people who work for him, are afraid of him so they do what he says, or are bussed in and forced or paid to look enthusiastic.

As I reported earlier this year, one of his favorite tricks is to declare the start of the Christmas season months earlier than December. He says it's to boost the economy, which is funny because he's done nothing but drive the country's economy into the ground. They reality is that it's all for show. He hopes it'll make it look like everything is going well in Venezuela, when, in reality, people have little food, medicine, or working infrastructure, and they barely eke out a living. That is, if they're not thrown in jail just for voting against him.

Last month, he also held some kind of religious meeting, during which he claimed that only God could save Venezuela from the U.S. and that he has some sort of special direct relationship with Jesus that will keep the United States at bay.

The fact is that Maduro has never been popular in his country. Since the death of Hugo Chávez, he's sort of had to strong-arm and fake his way through 11 or 12 years of a mostly illegitimate presidency. That's nothing new for a socialist, but lately, as Donald Trump ramps up the pressure on the illegitimate regime, Maduro has taken it to all-time levels of delusion. I've posted videos of him singing and dancing to songs like "Imagine" and "Don't Worry, Be Happy" and acting as if everything is status quo — despite reports that he's so scared he never sleeps in the same place twice, constantly changes phones, and has been begging the Trump administration for amnesty.

But let's take a deeper dive into el dictador's delulu, shall we? And these examples I'm about to share are just from the last couple of weeks.

First up, as I wrote last month, in Venezuela, 59% of families have suffered food deprivation, and 32% depend on soup kitchens or other handouts to merely have a meal. A total of 90% of households lack access to potable water. I gave a specific example of a mother who makes $74 per month and can't afford to feed her teenage children. The kids often miss school due to headaches or fear of passing out. Just under 10% of children are severely or moderately malnourished, and just under 30% are on the brink. Nearly half of those are babies and toddlers.

But there is nothing to see here, according to the regime. As a matter of fact, things are so good that Maduro recently had Freddy Bernal, governor of the state of Táchira, shoot a propaganda video of him and his family sitting down for a nice "early Christmas" meal together. Here's the video. Watch it closely and tell me what you see:

Things are so bad in Venezuela that the country declared Christmas is in November this year and the country's politicians are posing for fake "celebrations" that show them eating PLASTIC FOOD with their familiespic.twitter.com/ghO0o8PKh1 — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) November 28, 2025

Yep, that food is plastic. Bernal's daughters even look like they can't believe they're having to go through with this stunt.

But it gets even more ridiculous. Last week, while we were seizing his oil, Maduro was far too busy to be concerned with that because, according to him, he's about to do something much more significant — make the most advanced computer chips on the planet.

"We'll soon be making those famous Nvidia microchips. We're going to make them right here," he said, as he held up what's been described as a 1990s-era circuit board from a Macintosh computer. (I'm not tech savvy, so I'm not sure if that's what it is exactly, but you get the point.)

"To the envy of the envious. But nothing and no one will stop us. Rest assured. God is with us. Who can be against us? With God, with faith, and with science, we are indestructible, we are invincible," he continued. "For the path to peace, to happiness, look. Done...Let's learn all we can from the world, do everything that needs to be done in Venezuela, and never depend on anyone. The new mantra, the national scientific mantra."

Pretty big goals for a guy who can't even keep the power on in his country.

Venezuelan President Maduro:



We will make the most advanced microchips here, even those like Nvidia’s. Nothing will stop us.pic.twitter.com/s2OLDE43sX — Clash Report (@clashreport) December 13, 2025

My third example happened just this weekend, though it's not the first time the regime has done this. As you know, the U.S. military has built quite a presence in the Caribbean Sea as part of Trump's efforts to stop drug trafficking, and lately our military planes like to fly in the international airspace around Venezuela. Maduro's regime claims it's monitoring and prepared to fight the yanquis back with its own high-powered military equipment and intelligence.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino appeared seated in a situation room this weekend, with a very serious map tracking these flights projected onto the wall behind him. The thing is, it wasn't exactly high-level military intel. It was a shot from Flightradar24. What's that? A totally free app that anyone with a smartphone can download to track the skies. I have it on my phone and use it all the time.

The app itself even mocked Padrino today by posting the following on social media: "Hello Vladimir Padrino. If you need to improve Flightradar24 coverage in Venezuela, feel free to apply for free receivers [at our website]."

Hello Vladimir Padrino.

If you need to improve Flightradar24 coverage in Venezuela, feel free to apply for free receivers at https://t.co/JLj9eIA1gD https://t.co/Oxcyhzzk06 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 14, 2025

Last week was probably one of the worst of Maduro's life. His opposition was recognized as the legitimate leadership of Venezuela on the world stage, while Trump ramped up sanctions, seized the oil tanker, and talked about how Maduro's days are numbered. For a man who relies on bravado and illusions, reality has hit him so strong that these tactics have stopped working, if they ever did.

This Chavista clown show is amusing from afar — not so much for the Venezuelan people who are starving — but it's also familiar. This is how real socialism ends every single time, once it move beyond the the slogans and feel-good language. Ordinary people pay the price while the men at the top retreat behind a collapsing façade of power and progress.

