Biden Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons at Eagles Game

Joe Biden had another embarrassing public appearance Sunday when he showed up to the Philadelphia Eagles-Las Vegas Raiders game at Lincoln Financial Field, bundled against the cold and looking about as lost as you'd expect.

Biden arrived on the sidelines before the 1 p.m. kickoff, standing in the snow with his wife, former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, as they greeted Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. "Go Birds, man, all the way," Biden said in a clip posted to NBC10's John Clark's X account "Gotta win the Super Bowl again."

Former President Joe Biden



“Go Birds!” pic.twitter.com/cMzFd7zpmJ — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 14, 2025

From there, it all pretty much went downhill. But, hey, at least he knew he was at a football game.... maybe.

FOX’s NFL account on X posted video of Biden watching the game from the sidelines, and social media quickly erupted in mockery as clips of him staring blankly spread across the platform.

Social media users quickly flooded comment sections with posts targeting Biden's age and cognitive fitness.

Biden tries to one up Trump by attending the Eagles game after the electric Army-Navy game yesterday, stares around aimlessly as nobody cares about his presence.



Sad. pic.twitter.com/vkMHsPccYa — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 14, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Liberals are declaring victory after Joe Biden tried to defeat President Trump’s thunderous Army-Navy game appearance yesterday by going to the Eagles game today.



Expect Biden looks lost, and nobody cares.



Absolutely BRUTAL. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/77Xuvkdxt3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 14, 2025

Joe Biden wondered onto the field in Philly. Clearly, he doesn’t know where he is or who he’s talking to….that look says it all. 👀👀That’s the owner of the Philadelphia Eagles. pic.twitter.com/i1VyZPtf9L — Patriot1776🇺🇸🏋️‍♂️⛳️ (@GaryPatriot1776) December 14, 2025

Joe Biden at the Eagles game today probably thinking he is at a baseball game. pic.twitter.com/faCVl4gicr — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) December 14, 2025

A search on X found many more users openly wondering if Biden knew where he was. Others speculated that Biden’s appearance was his response to Trump’s epic appearance Saturday at the Army-Navy game to do the coin toss. We’ve seen a concerted effort by the media and left-wing influencers to make Trump into the next Biden, but there’s no comparison.

Not only was Trump clearly mentally present at the Army-Navy game while Biden was in La La Land during the Eagles game, but the crowd went wild when Trump was introduced.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Army-Navy crowd goes HAYWIRE for President Trump as he walks out



LET’S GO! 47 is in the house! 🇺🇸🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gvGG1bt68t — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 13, 2025

🚨 EPIC TRADITION CONTINUES:



President Trump just CROSSED OVER at halftime in the Army-Navy Game, switching sides to spend EQUAL time cheering with BOTH Navy Midshipmen and Army Cadets! pic.twitter.com/xQ4HNIGmoD — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 13, 2025

"It is my honor and privilege to introduce the Commander-in-Chief, our President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump." 🏈🇺🇸@ArmyNavyGame pic.twitter.com/5KM2wPaMbG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 13, 2025

