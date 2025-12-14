Biden Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons at Eagles Game

Matt Margolis | 9:03 PM on December 14, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Joe Biden had another embarrassing public appearance Sunday when he showed up to the Philadelphia Eagles-Las Vegas Raiders game at Lincoln Financial Field, bundled against the cold and looking about as lost as you'd expect.

Biden arrived on the sidelines before the 1 p.m. kickoff, standing in the snow with his wife, former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, as they greeted Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. "Go Birds, man, all the way," Biden said in a clip posted to NBC10's John Clark's X account "Gotta win the Super Bowl again."

From there, it all pretty much went downhill. But, hey, at least he knew he was at a football game.... maybe.

FOX’s NFL account on X posted video of Biden watching the game from the sidelines, and social media quickly erupted in mockery as clips of him staring blankly spread across the platform.

Social media users quickly flooded comment sections with posts targeting Biden's age and cognitive fitness.

A search on X found many more users openly wondering if Biden knew where he was. Others speculated that Biden’s appearance was his response to Trump’s epic appearance Saturday at the Army-Navy game to do the coin toss. We’ve seen a concerted effort by the media and left-wing influencers to make Trump into the next Biden, but there’s no comparison.

Not only was Trump clearly mentally present at the Army-Navy game while Biden was in La La Land during the Eagles game, but the crowd went wild when Trump was introduced.

