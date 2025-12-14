A New Barbarism Has Emerged: Time to Make America Civilized Again

The fact that it’s not news anymore makes it news. It’s the de-civilization of America. According to my own non-scientific observation, it seems every other news story these days involves someone breaking the written and unwritten code of conduct for civilized peoples.

While the public execution of Charlie Kirk may have been a watershed moment in this devolution, it’s happening in so many large and small ways. The left’s celebratory reaction to Kirk’s killing was barbaric, and there is no scenario in a civilized world that this is acceptable.

And it wasn’t just Gen Z. The fact that older adults who do know better felt greenlighted to be so open about their savage perspectives was alarming.

This is nothing new. We’ve seen how college campuses have sanctioned the lowest-common denominator behaviors all in the name of free speech.

It is clear that there is a correlation between the rise in both legal and illegal migration from the Third World to the West. Rather than assimilate, they’ve brought medieval values and lifestyles with them, and thanks to our live-and-let-live culture in the West, a new sort of barbarism has been permitted to fester— one that cannot co-exist with civilized culture.

As we know, it’s not limited to one country, or even one continent. As bad as it is in Minnesota, New York, Illinois, and California – all blue states – Europe is providing a dark vision of what’s ahead for the U.S. if preemptive action isn’t taken to prevent this new barbarism from taking deep root.

It's more than Somalian illegals, or radical pro-Palestinian rioters, or even the domestic Antifa and Black Lives Matter movements. We see the de-civilization in our own communities and schools and workplaces.

When you have certain codes of conduct – like a common understanding of good manners, mutual respect, how to dress, how to behave in public – not only is the civilized world a better place in which to live, but you prevent the escalation of certain behaviors that give rise to the criminal and, eventually, the terroristic.

Call it the “broken windows” theory of civilized behavior. Make sure people know certain behaviors are unacceptable even if they aren’t illegal, and they will not be tolerated. Get obnoxious in a restaurant, and for everyone’s sake, we need to make it universally acceptable once again for the restaurant to kick the patron out with no repercussions. No lawsuits, no protests.

If a student talks back to a teacher, same thing. Authority needs to retake authority. Protestors who block traffic are already creating serious safety risks for drivers and passengers of vehicles who could have medical conditions, or even a medical emergency. Zero tolerance is the only solution here. The police need to step up, and they need to be backed up by their local governments and local prosecutors. If they do not, police unions and some brave police chiefs need to challenge the passive status quo.

Airlines are often demonized for being one of the few sectors that still tries to enforce codes of conduct for the public. But it has to be this way. You can’t allow 200 people to be trapped in a confined space, 30,000 feet in the air with someone you knew was unstable before takeoff. Still, even the airlines have changed.

For a long enough period in my life, just stepping onto a plane was cause for taking a shower, wearing better-than-everyday clothes, and, once on board, making sure you were doing everything you could to be considerate of other passengers.

When U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently spoke out on this very issue, the left didn’t think to agree with him on something most civilized people would welcome. Instead, it defiantly defended wearing pajamas to fly.

It’s not just the airport. It’s in schools as well. Dress codes have always been a challenge for public schools, but the pajama craze that seems to have started during the Covid pandemic has really lowered the bar for what is determined to be acceptable dress in the classroom. Instead of shutting it down entirely, weak school administrators have done what they do on every issue: take the path of least resistance until someone tells you your eligible for a generous retirement package courtesy of the taxpayer.

In terms of issues, one that is far less harmless that affects students everywhere is the movement to allow boys in girls’ restrooms and locker rooms. Once again, de-civilization progressed another major step further in the state of Virginia, where the issue was litigated in the governor’s race.

The governor-elect of Virginia, in a televised debate, refused to come to the defense of young girls, which means boys are allowed into girls’ private spaces with the full approval of everyone from the school principal up to the state’s chief executive.

Let’s stay in Virginia and consider the office of the top law enforcement officer in the state. Democrat Jay Jones won the race to become Virginia’s next attorney general in spite of his murderous rhetoric about children coming to light during the campaign.

And society gets that much closer to all-out barbarism. Abortion has long been a rallying cry of some of the most barbaric people who walk on this planet. We haven't even talked about the left's fostering of homelessness, the fentanyl epidemic, and so much more.

The point is, you can’t blame any one person or one group, or even one political party. Every time Republicans surrender or compromise on a social issue, we move one inch closer to de-civilization. Every time conservatives just give up fighting on an issue, we move another inch closer to de-civilization. And that is exactly why you end up sitting on an airplane next to someone with a pig as an “emotional support” animal.

It's not just Hamas sympathizers, or Islamists who favor Sharia law over U.S. law. It's not just Democrats. It’s not just spineless school boards and administrators. It’s not just weak parents who are afraid of their own children. And worse, it’s not just all of the people who can’t see any of this as a problem.

The fundamental problem is it’s all of them. So, how do you fix this? The Trump administration is already starting the process, and it needs our support. Deportations have to ramp up. The rule of law in the U.S. needs to be enforced everywhere. Conservatives need to put school boards and schools on notice when they see something that is unacceptable. If need be, we need to lawfare against what amounts to the new barbarism movement wherever it exists.

It's time to Make America Civilized Again. The branding may not be original, and it won’t sell many hats, but’s time.

