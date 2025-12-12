Dems Would Last Maybe 5 Minutes in the Civil War They Think They Want

It's been interesting to watch how the intensifying throes of Trump Derangement Syndrome manifest themselves in various Democrats. Even more interesting is the fact that they see these symptoms as features, not bugs.

Sad, sad little creatures.

The Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have made it clear that their plan to win back voters who abandoned them last year involves only resistance to President Trump. No policy. No coherent sales pitches. Just tantrums.

I should clarify — the Democrats aren't offering any policy ideas to attract American citizens who vote. They're working overtime crafting policy designed to make the lives of illegal alien murderers, rapists, and child traffickers better. In the Dem dreamworld, all of these criminal bottom-feeders will be voting for them regardless of legal status.

This resistance mindset has the Democrats placing a high premium on elected officials and candidates who they perceive as "fighters." At present, that applies to anyone who has dropped an f-bomb during a press conference when wailing about Trump. The occasional snarky post (TWEET) on X also counts a little towards Dem fighter cred.

All of the posturing and potty-mouthing in front of friendly audiences has given the Democrats the mistaken impression that they actually are tough. It's mostly amusing, especially given the fact that fey soy boy Gavin Newsom is their highest polling "fighter" right now.

One of the biggest fake tough guys is Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who's been in a never ending "¿Quién es más macho?" skit ever since he was added to the Democratic ticket as Kamala Harris's white nanny last year. Earlier this week, Matt wrote about a video clip of Walz and Newsom that had resurfaced. The doughy Walz said that he scares Republicans because, in his words, "I know how to fix a truck."

It's another one of those goofy Walz boasts that reeks so much of bs that flies show up as soon as he's done speaking. Someone who had real mechanical skills wouldn't be so vague. Great, Timmy, you can fix a truck. Fix a truck how, exactly? "I know how to replace a transmission," or "I know how to install new brakes" would give someone some truck fixin' credentials. Walz probably once changed a tire on a truck and is basing his flex entirely on that. He strikes me as the kind of guy who would call AAA if his phone fell under the seat, though.

The perpetually open maw of Jasmine Crockett recently tried to pivot away from the violent rhetoric. We're still not sure why. This is something that my RedState colleague Katie Jerkovich shared in a post the other day:

Jasmine Crockett: “I challenge somebody to go and find a clip of a Democrat invoking violence.”



Here you go @JasmineForUS pic.twitter.com/zalak7LqJx — GOP (@GOP) December 10, 2025

My, my...they're a scary bunch, aren't they?

Yeah...no.

The Dems love to talk about taking it to the streets. The thing is, the only streets they've ever gotten rowdy in have been filled with their friends and cops who were protecting them. If the civil unrest they keep advocating for ever broke out beyond the boundaries of one of their safe blue enclaves, they'd wet themselves before shouting their first f-bombs.

Mike Tyson once famously said that, "Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth." There have been slight variations on that over the years, but the sentiment remains. I'm a good 35 to 40 years removed from my last drunken bar fight, but I can assure you that I know what Tyson meant.

It's easy to tell the difference between people who've watched a lot of fighting on television or in movies, and those who have actually been in fights. The Democrats who fancy themselves as bad a**es are obviously paper tigers when it comes to the knock down, drag out stuff. If Eric Swalwell or Hakeem Jefferies got in your face in a bar, the only thing you would be fighting is the urge to laugh.

Dems aren't going to bring their civil war dream to any place where citizens have been buying ammo in earnest for years. You don't see Antifa popping up in cities where people enjoy Second Amendment freedom. Lefties keep trying to gut the Second Amendment because they know that they can't completely live out their violent fantasies until they do.

Yes, this Dem rhetoric does incite violence, but that's another column altogether. My purpose here is to mock the fact that these people really do think that they're tough. Remember, modern Democrats always end up believing their own lies and talking points. Jasmine Crockett truly believes that she's some kind of 'hood-hardened mean girl, despite the fact that she was educated at a country day school and a Catholic college prep high school that costs a small fortune to attend.

Keep yapping, tough kids. And study up on your Mike Tyson.

