This Viral Clip of Walz and Newsom Talking About 'Masculinity' is Comedy Gold

A podcast clip from earlier this year featuring Tim Walz and Gavin Newsom is going viral again, and for good reason: it’s pure comedy gold.

The two Democratic governors sat down for an episode of This Is Gavin Newsom back in March, and during their 50-minute conversation, they briefly shared their thoughts on masculinity. Yes, masculinity. The irony already writes itself.

Because real men sit and talk about masculinity all the time.

In the now-viral clip, Walz claimed that the critics who come after him aren’t upset about policy differences or leadership failures. No, Walz said it’s because they “feel threatened” by his brand of masculinity. “I think some of us scare them,” he told Newsom, adding, “I think I scare them a little bit. That’s why they spend so much time on me.”

He was dead serious, too.

But, I don’t think even Newsom believed him because he started laughing. And Walz had to snap back with, “No, I’m serious!”

During their conversation, Newsom set the stage by talking about “toxic masculinity” and the need to separate it from masculinity itself. It’s a familiar progressive trope—criticize “toxic” masculinity while pretending to celebrate the real thing… and then, of course, failing miserably to do that. Remember his infamous pheasant hunting trip during the 2024 presidential campaign? He was so desperate to prove he was a manly man who hunts, yet the only thing he proved was that he had no idea how to handle a shotgun. Of course, my favorite masculinity fail was when Walz played Madden 25 with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to prove how manly he was, and said that Ocasio-Cortez can “run a man pick six,” even though you don’t actually run a pick-six. Walz was supposedly a football coach once, yet he didn’t know that you don’t run a pick-six?

But I digress.

Newsom actually conceded that Democrats are losing young male voters and admitted that Democrats are “going to have to work on” reconnecting with them. But instead of offering anything resembling a coherent strategy, Walz jumped in to announce that the problem isn’t Democrats’ message—it’s that he’s just *too* masculine for conservative America to handle.

Walz is about as masculine as tampons in a boys’ bathroom, but sure.

So, what exactly is Walz’s evidence for his manliness? His mechanical skills. “Because I can fix a truck, they know I’m not bulls**ting on this,” he declared, as though tightening a bolt qualifies him as America’s new symbol of rugged authenticity. It’s a bizarre self-own, really.

Walz: "I think [my masculinity] scares them a little bit. It's why they spend so much time on me."



Newsom: HAHAHAHAHAHAHA



Walz: "No, I'm serious...They know I'm not bullshitting." pic.twitter.com/V9vNhXqirT — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 9, 2025

But what makes this resurfaced exchange even funnier is the timing. Months after recording that conversation, Gavin Newsom’s own “manhood” became a punchline following a widely circulated clip from the New York Times DealBook Summit. He is sitting awkwardly on stage, legs crossed in an odd, testicle-crushing pose. And then you have Tim Walz crying to the media about how Donald Trump called him “retarded.”

The internet really does deliver the goods sometimes.

