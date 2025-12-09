Crockett’s Senate Campaign Hits Another Humiliating Snag

Jasmine Crockett’s Senate run couldn’t have started much worse. The kooky Texas Democrat launched her campaign on Monday with plenty of fanfare but few fans among her colleagues in Congress.

To say her Senate campaign is off to a rocky start is an understatement. Her launch video was a joke. It was a 36-second clip showing her staring off in the distance, while Trump’s voice repeatedly called her “low-IQ.” The awkward spot ends with Crockett smiling at the camera. As bad as that and the mocking she received was, the reaction from her own party to her campaign is even worse. In Washington, Democrats are practically sprinting to avoid being seen near her campaign.

According to a report from the Daily Caller, more than a dozen Senate Democrats dodged questions about her candidacy on Capitol Hill this week. Some offered polite no-comments. Others just kept walking. For a party trying to claw its way back into Senate control next year, that’s not a good sign. Texas has been the Democrats’ white whale for decades—a “next time” state they always talk up before losing by double digits. But with Crockett as the Democrats’ likely candidate for Senate next year, even optimistic Democrats sound unconvinced.

Take Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who has built a reputation for backing anti-establishment firebrands in Democratic primaries. He even shared a stage with Crockett at a MoveOn rally over the summer and gushed about her “big, strong national voice.” Now? Total retreat. When asked about her Senate bid, Murphy shrugged: “I don’t have any sort of thoughts on it.”

Ouch.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said he plans to meet with both Crockett and her primary opponent, state legislator James Talarico, before deciding whom to back. Translation: nobody’s eager to get burned by aligning with Crockett too early. Dick Durbin says he’s waiting to “see what happens when she gets on the trail,” and Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) offered the vaguest dodge imaginable: “I just don’t know Texas that well.”

Democratic Sens. Tina Smith of Minnesota and Ed Markey of Massachusetts, declined to discuss Crockett’s candidacy. “We’ll see,” Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders replied when asked if Crockett’s Senate run would help Democrats retake the majority. The “Fight Club” member declined to discuss the topic further. A spokesperson for Schumer said the lead Democrat would stay out of the Texas primary following Crockett’s entry into the race. Other Democrats also declined to issue support for Crockett’s Senate bid on Tuesday.

But one Democrat was willing to say what others won’t admit publicly: John Fetterman. He called Crockett’s campaign announcement “a super happy day for the Texas GOP.” He’s not wrong. Her record reads like a Republican attack ad waiting to happen.

Let’s be honest, Crockett’s campaign is a gift for the Republican Party. When even her own colleagues won’t defend her, it tells voters everything they need to know what they really think of her. Democrats can keep pretending Texas is turning blue and that they have a chance to flip it, but with candidates like this, they’re just digging their own political grave.

