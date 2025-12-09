Bombshell Docs Suggest That Biden’s FBI Identified Pipe Bomb Suspect in April 2021 but Did Nothing

The looming question since the arrest of J6 pipe bomb suspect Brian Cole Jr. last week has been about why the Biden administration failed to find him over four years. The Trump administration identified and arrested him after just months, without any new evidence, so something wasn’t right.

Advertisement

According to a report from the Select Subcommittee on January 6, the Biden administration may have linked Brian Cole to the pipe bombs as early as April 2021 but sat on it. Cole has admitted to planting pipe bombs at both the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters on the evening of Jan. 5, 2021.

According to a federal affidavit, investigators identified one checking account and six credit cards tied to Cole. The FBI obtained records for the checking account and three credit cards covering January 2018 through January 2021, which showed that in 2019 to 2020, he repeatedly bought items matching each major class of component used in the bombs: specific 1x8 galvanized pipes and matching black/galvanized end caps from Home Depot, 9‑volt battery connectors from a niche distributor via Micro Center, white kitchen timers from Walmart, 14‑gauge red/black wire, steel wool, and tools such as safety glasses, wire strippers, machinist’s files, and gloves.

Recommended: Here’s How Many Immigrant Children Trump Has Saved That Biden ‘Wasn’t Even Looking For’

But here's where it gets interesting. The January 6 Select Committee, which Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) chairs, released a pipe bomb report that lines up almost perfectly with the affidavit produced under Kash Patel's FBI. The committee's report noted that in April 2021, the FBI case team identified a specific phone user who was in the area of the DNC when the suspect appeared on video using a phone:

Advertisement

As the FBI continued analyzing large datasets from the carriers, certain devices exhibited behavior consistent with the suspect. For example, in April 2021, the case team identified a [redacted] user who was in the area of the DNC at the time the suspect can be seen on video footage using their phone. The FBI requested and received the "historical cell tower data" for the user, and as of April 2021, the case team was attempting to "further analyze" the user's movements. It is ultimately unclear what happened with respect to this lead.

Now compare that to the newly released affidavit:

Provider records show that the COLE CELLPHONE connected with Provider cell phone towers consistent with the COLE CELLPHONE being in the area of the RNC and DNC on January 5, 2021. The COLE CELLPHONE engaged in approximately seven data session transactions with Provider towers between 7:39 p.m. and 8:24 p.m. Provider's historical cell site data shows the specific tower for each of the transactions along with the sector of the tower that engaged in the transaction with the COLE CELLPHONE.

This information strongly suggests that Biden's FBI didn't just have the information it needed to identify Cole as the suspect, but likely did identify Cole in April 2021.

Advertisement

Did Biden’s FBI identify Brian Cole Jr. in April 2021? It sure looks like it might have when you compare our pipe bomb report to Cole’s affidavit. pic.twitter.com/LdmAolYygh — Select Subcommittee on January 6th (@J6Select) December 6, 2025

The obvious question is: why? From the above information, Biden’s FBI knew who Cole was, that he had been buying bomb-making materials well before the 2020 election, that he came from a politically left family, and that he was black. These did not fit the narrative that the Biden administration and the media were pushing at the time.

The Biden regime targeted Trump supporters while it ignored a real pipe bomber whose profile clashed with its storyline. That’s why voices like PJ Media matter so much in conservative media—we refuse to play along. Support fearless reporting by joining PJ Media VIP with promo code FIGHT for 60% off, and keep us alive and independent. Don’t wait—support us today!