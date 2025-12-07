Here’s How Many Immigrant Children Trump Has Saved That Biden ‘Wasn’t Even Looking For’

Matt Margolis | 3:43 PM on December 07, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

According to Border Czar Tom Homan, the Trump administration already rescued more than 62,000 migrant kids from horrific situations like sex trafficking and forced labor after crossing the border alone during the Biden years.

Homan said Trump’s team stepped in to save them. Homan delivered another staggering number. “Over half a million children were smuggled into this country under Joe Biden,” he said. He also said Biden’s people lost track of an unimaginable number of them. “They lost track of 300,000.”

Homan said Trump came into office with a direct promise. “President Trump committed on day one that we will do everything we can to find every one of these children.”

“I look at the numbers every day. On Friday, I looked at the numbers,” he continued. “There's over 62,000 children found by the Trump administration, children that weren't even being looked for under the Biden administration. President Trump saved over 62,000 children's lives. Some of these children were in sex trafficking, we found. Some were in forced labor. Some were being ... mistreated... I can't even discuss some of the mistreatment we found out about."

Homan didn’t hold back. “President Trump again proves why he's the greatest president in my lifetime. Over 62,000 children rescued by President Trump. Again, children that were ignored and weren't being looked for under President Biden.”

As the New York Post noted, Donald Trump and Tom Homan hammered Joe Biden throughout the 2024 race for the staggering number of unaccompanied minors who vanished after crossing the border. Trump laid out the scale of the disaster during a rally while he campaigning against Kamala Harris in the final weeks of the campaign. “This is not even possible to believe, 325,000 migrant children are missing, many of whom have been trafficked and raped,” he said. Their criticism focused on the Biden administration’s failure to monitor vulnerable kids who slipped into the hands of criminals.

Tom Homan pushed back against the criticism of Donald Trump’s strict border policies and said they delivered real humanitarian results. He directed his fire at Democrats. “They’re complicit,” Homan said. “Four years this has happened: sex trafficking historic highs, children crossing the border historic highs, migrant deaths crossing the border historic highs.” He said Trump’s leadership made the difference the country needed. “Like or love President Trump, you got to admit, this man has shown every day he’s saving America.” The data told the story. The Biden administration logged more than 301,981 encounters at the southwest border in December of last year. That number dropped to 11,710 in October, the latest month with available figures.

