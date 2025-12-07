Biden Humiliates Himself Again With Another Gaffe

Matt Margolis | 10:28 AM on December 07, 2025
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Joe Biden stepped into the spotlight again on Friday and immediately reminded everyone about why he’s better off fading away into the sunset.

At an LGBTQ rights forum packed with activists and political insiders, the 83-year-old ex-president-ish did what he does far too often now: turned a scripted, friendly-room speech into another viral moment that raised more questions about his health than about his message.

At the event on Friday in Washington, hosted by the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute, he was given an award you most certainly never heard of, and frankly, it doesn’t matter. They described it as recognition for having one of the “most inclusive” administrations in US history. Can you hear me rolling my eyes?

The speech included plenty of standard Biden fare: attacks on “MAGA Republicans,” praise for activist groups, and overwrought appeals to “equality.” He accused “MAGA Republicans” of trying to “distort and derail our fight for equality.” He claimed, without evidence, that President Trump’s administration has turned gay rights into something “scary” and “sinister.”

ICYMI: The Minnesota Fraud Scandal Just Got a Whole Lot Worse for Walz and Omar

The fear-mongering was standard fare for a Biden speech, but none of that matters because the moment everyone will remember came when Biden tried to lift the room with one of those big patriotic crescendos he tries to pull off and pretend he’s some inspiring orator. He told the crowd, “As long as we keep the faith, some hope, and get back up and remember who in the hell we are — we are the United States of Amerigotit.” Yup. Instead of “America,” out came “Amerigotit,” a flub that instantly turned what was supposed to be a profound moment into yet another punchline.

While Biden’s defenders blame his stutter, we all know better. Americans watched Biden’s cognitive decline almost daily as he pretended to be running the country. I’m sure Biden thought the award was going to be a moment of pride for him; instead, it turned into another reminder of perhaps the biggest presidential scandal in history, one that involved a small inner circle of loyalists protecting him, and even his physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, publicly declaring him “fit to serve” well after we all knew better.

The health questions only intensified in May 2025, when Biden disclosed an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones. We’re supposed to believe that Biden’s prostate cancer went undetected by his White House medical team. Even left-wing medical experts agree that the cancer was likely detected and covered up for years.

Those medical revelations fed directly into a GOP-led House Oversight Committee investigation. A detailed report from the committee accuses his inner circle of concealing his deterioration and tightly controlling his appearances and messaging to disguise how impaired he had become.

Since leaving the White House in January, Biden has largely pulled back from the public eye, but his occasional public appearances aren’t doing him any favors. Every time Biden steps up to a microphone and delivers another stumble-filled performance, the contrast with President Trump’s energy and command grows sharper.

Matt Margolis

